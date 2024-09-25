GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections LIVE: Voting in second phase to begin soon

The 26 Assembly constituencies are spread over six districts – three in the Valley and as many in the Jammu division

Updated - September 25, 2024 06:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officials carrying EVMs head towards their designated polling stations on the eve of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls, at Mendhar, in Poonch on September 24, 2024

Polling officials carrying EVMs head towards their designated polling stations on the eve of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls, at Mendhar, in Poonch on September 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Voters today (September 25, 2024) will step out to cast their ballots in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, being held across six districts of the Union Territory. 

Over 25.78 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the Kashmir valley’s three districts of Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam and the Jammu region’s Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts. Key candidates in the fray for this phase are former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina.

Also read | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: What have parties promised in their manifestos?

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats in the first phase was held on September 18 registering a polling percentage of 61.13%. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Read live updates here:
  • September 25, 2024 06:30
    In J&K’s Pir Panjal valley, BJP’s biggest bet will be put to test

    The BJP’s biggest bet will be put to test in the Pir Panchal valley when the region, comprising Rajouri and Poonch, will go to polls in the second phase of elections in the Jammu region on September 25.

    Riding high after roping in influential Muslim candidates from Pahari and Gujjar communities and exploiting the historical fault lines between these linguistic groups and the Kashmiri-speaking population, the BJP hopes to win maximum seats from the Muslim majority region with eight Assembly segments.

    Read more on this here...
  • September 25, 2024 06:08
    In do-or-die electoral battle, National Conference eyes to safeguard Srinagar, its ideological citadel

    The images of National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah standing on a shikara in the Dal Lake and holding the party flag on Sunday (September 22, 2024) may have looked like a scene from a Bollywood movie, but in reality, the party is looking at a do-or-die situation in Srinagar district, which has eight Assembly segments and is the party’s ideological citadel. 

    The poll calculus of the NC, which is aiming to win the maximum number of seats in the 90-member Assembly with the help of ally Congress, depends on Srinagar. The summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir has remained in the throes of militancy and still finds resonance of boycott politics in several pockets. However, the NC sees a change in the situation this time. 

    Read more on this here...

Published - September 25, 2024 05:45 am IST

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Live news / Jammu and Kashmir / Nationalist Congress Party / Peoples Democratic Party / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

