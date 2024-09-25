Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections LIVE: Voting in second phase to begin soon

Voters today (September 25, 2024) will step out to cast their ballots in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, being held across six districts of the Union Territory.

Over 25.78 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the Kashmir valley’s three districts of Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam and the Jammu region’s Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts. Key candidates in the fray for this phase are former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats in the first phase was held on September 18 registering a polling percentage of 61.13%. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.