Made by Google 2024 LIVE Updates: Google expected to unveil Pixel 9 series devices, Pixel 9 foldable, new smartwatch, Pixel Buds Pro 2, Gemini AI features

Google at its ‘Made by Google’ 2024 live event is expected to announce the latest generations of Pixel 9 series devices. The company is expected to unveil four new devices; the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company is also expected to announce the Google Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Also Read: Google Pixel 9: how it may differ from Pixel 8 based on what we know so far

Google is also expected to unveil the latest iteration of Android along with Gemini AI features.

The Google Pixel 9 series could run on Tensor G4 and a Titan M3 co-processor, powered by Android 15 out of the box. All the phones are expected to come under the premium and ultra-premium categories. A satellite SOS feature and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner have also been predicted, though not yet confirmed by Google.

Also Read:Google Pixel 9 launch event on August 13

Follow here for live updates: