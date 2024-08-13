GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Made by Google 2024 LIVE Updates: Google expected to unveil Pixel 9 series devices, Pixel 9 foldable, new smartwatch, Pixel Buds Pro 2, Gemini AI features

At its ‘Made by Google’ 2024 live event, Google is expected to unveil the latest Pixel 9 series devices along with a new foldable phone, smartwatch and Pixel Buds Pro 2. The company is also expected to unveil Android 15 with Gemini AI features.

Updated - August 13, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Google at its ‘Made by Google’ 2024 live event is expected to announce the latest generations of Pixel 9 series devices. The company is expected to unveil four new devices; the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company is also expected to announce the Google Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. 

Also Read: Google Pixel 9: how it may differ from Pixel 8 based on what we know so far

Google is also expected to unveil the latest iteration of Android along with Gemini AI features. 

The Google Pixel 9 series could run on Tensor G4 and a Titan M3 co-processor, powered by Android 15 out of the box. All the phones are expected to come under the premium and ultra-premium categories. A satellite SOS feature and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner have also been predicted, though not yet confirmed by Google.

Also Read:Google Pixel 9 launch event on August 13

Follow here for live updates: 

  • August 13, 2024 21:47
    ‘Made in India’ Pixel 8 smartphones are here

    Earlier this week, Google announced that it has started rolling out the first batch of Pixel 8 smartphones made in India. This announcement came just a day ahead of its new Pixel 9 series global launch. 

    The Alphabet-owned company made this news public on X, formerly Twitter, thanking the Minister for IT and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

  • August 13, 2024 21:41
    Android 15 with Gemini AI features expected

    On the Indian website, Google shared partial photos of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the first of Google’s foldables to come to India, as well as the Pixel 9 Pro. The expected models are expected to ship with Android 15 out of the box. The latest iteration of Android 15 is expected to come with enhanced Gemini AI features. 

  • August 13, 2024 21:36
    Google Pixel 9 series to get upgraded G4 Tensor chip, satellite SOS feature

    Google’s awaited Pixel 9 lineup could come with a lightly upgraded G4 Tensor chip, increased AI features, starting storage options of 128GB, and a satellite SOS feature, apart from the possible release of the Google Buds Pro 2, and Google Pixel Watch 3. 

