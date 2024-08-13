GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: What is a DDoS attack?

What is a DDoS attack?

DDoS is a technique used to temporarily bring down websites; it is a well-orchestrated attack on the web servers of a website and the domain name servers

Updated - August 13, 2024 11:49 am IST

Published - August 13, 2024 11:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

It was supposed to be the ‘interview of the century’, however, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk was marred by technical glitches. People were unable to join the audio conversation on X’s Spaces platform.

Musk said that X was going through a massive DDoS attack that could lead to limited live listeners during the Trump interview. He later added that the interview will go with a smaller number of concurrent listeners and promised to “post the unedited audio immediately thereafter”.

What is DDoS?

A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) is a common technique used to temporarily bring down websites. It is not the same as hacking into a website. These are well-orchestrated attacks on the web servers of a website and the domain name servers.

Donald Trump-Elon Musk interview on X Spaces: What to know about the “massive” DDoS attack claimed by Musk

The idea is to flood the servers with a huge number of requests which in turn can lead to a temporary outage of the website or a shutdown of the servers. Once this is accomplished, users can be redirected to an intermediate page, where often the perpetrators of these attacks post their messages explaining the reason why the website has been targeted.

DDoS attacks can cause temporary outages to legitimate users because the attack has occupied a major chunk of network bandwidth and server resources. In many cases, it may cause the websites to go offline as the Web servers can shut down.

Script and production: V Nivedita

Related Topics

technology (general) / computing and information technology / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.