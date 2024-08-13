GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict LIVE updates: India waits with bated breath

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) had heard the arguments of all parties on Friday (August 9, 2024)

Updated - August 13, 2024 06:31 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian fans are waiting with bated breath for the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat disqualification on August 13, 2024.

Indian fans are waiting with bated breath for the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat disqualification on August 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s sports fraternity waited with bated breath as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), having heard arguments of all parties, got ready to deliver its verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

Vinesh, who stormed into the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle event with three convincing wins, including against wrestling royalty Yui Susaki of Japan, was debarred from the gold medal bout against eventual winner Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States as she was found 100gm above the prescribed limit in the customary morning weigh-in.

Shocked by the dramatic turn of events, the crestfallen grappler last Wednesday appealed against the decision at the CAS and demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Vinesh but was later promoted to the final following the Indian’s disqualification.

A day after her heartbreaking disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from the sport, saying she doesn’t have the strength to continue, as sporting icons from across the world threw their weight behind the 29-year-old wrestler who was appearing in her third Olympic Games.

Months before she boarded the plane to Paris, Vinesh was spearheading a protest along with fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the renowned trio and few other grapplers.

  • August 13, 2024 17:00
    IOA president PT Usha says onus on athlete and coach to make weight

    Drawing criticism for Vinesh Phogat’s weigh-in fiasco, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha made it clear that it is the responsibility of the athlete to manage their weight and the attack on its medical team, especially Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala is “unacceptable and worthy of condemnation.” 

    The incident started a blame game, also leading to an uproar in the Parliament, with some sections attacking Dr Pardiwala and his team for negligence with former IOA chief Narendra Batra indicating that Vinesh’s diet might have had something to do with her disqualification. 

    “...the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and NOT that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team,” Usha said in a statement. 

    “...the hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr. Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation.” She hoped that those rushing to judge the IOA medical team “would consider all facts before arriving at any conclusions”. 

    “Each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years,” Usha said. 

    “The IOA appointed a medical team a couple of months ago, primarily as a team that would assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competition. This team was also designed to support athletes who did not have their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists.” 

  • August 13, 2024 16:58
    Sachin Tendulkar supports Vinesh Phogat

  • August 13, 2024 16:57
    Vinesh deserves silver medal at least, says Ganguly

    Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly extended his support to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, saying she deserves at least a silver medal for reaching the 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics. 

    The 29-year-old Vinesh was disqualified ahead of the gold-medal bout for being 100gm overweight above the prescribed limit in the morning weigh-in, crushing her Olympic dream. The heartbreak prompted her to announce her retirement from wrestling. 

    “I don’t know the exact rule, but I’m sure that when she reached the finals, she must have qualified properly,” Ganguly told reporters when asked for his opinion on the matter on the sidelines of the Kolkata Food Festival here. 

    “So when you go to the finals, it’s either a gold or silver medal. Whether she was disqualified wrongfully or not, I don’t know, but she deserves the silver medal at least,” he added. 

    Vinesh has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to the Indian but was later promoted to the final following the Haryana wrestler’s disqualification. 

    American Sarah Hildebrandt won the gold after defeating Lopez in the title clash. 

    The decision on Vinesh’s appeal is expected to come on August 13. 

    Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also had supported Vinesh, saying the disqualification of the Indian wrestler, “defied logic and sporting sense”, and asked for rules to be revisited.

  • August 13, 2024 16:56
    Khaps in Haryana seek justice for wrestler Vinesh Phogat

    Several khaps in Haryana came out in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified at the Paris Olympics for being overweight, seeking justice for the grappler and demanded the Bharat Ratna for her. 

    The khaps (caste-based councils), which held the ‘Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat’ at Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, also appealed to Phogat to review her decision of taking retirement from wrestling. 

    Speaking to reporters after the mahapanchayat, Sombir Sangwan, who heads the Sangwan Khap, said the entire incident should be inquired by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and she should get justice. 

    To a question on any conspiracy in the matter, Sangwan sought to know how her weight increased suddenly. Several persons accompanied her and it was their responsibility that her weight should not have increased, he said. 

    Considering her achievements, she should get the Bharat Ratna, said Sangwan while reading out the khaps’ demands which were decided in the mahapanchayat. 

    He also said Phogat should get all facilities what a gold medal winner at the Olympics gets. 

    Dadri MLA Sangwan said they have appealed the wrestler to continue playing her sport. 

    Replying to a question on whether Phogat should enter politics, he said it depends upon her. 

    She has achieved a position which is above a minister or MLA but if she takes a decision to enter politics then khaps will support her, he said. 

    The khaps also announced that they would honour her by organizing a function.

  • August 13, 2024 16:45
    IOA’s statement on Phogat ‘reprehensible’, can ‘break morale’: Akhilesh

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Indian Olympic Association over its president’s remarks regarding wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Olympics.

    In a veiled attack on the Narendra Modi government, Mr. Yadav also said that if there was an Olympics for political conspiracy, those in power at the Centre would win without competing.

    Phogat, 29, was disqualified at the Paris Olympics for being 100 gm overweight ahead of her women’s 50 kg final bout on August 7. She filed an appeal against her disqualification and a decision on it is expected to come on Tuesday.

    Drawing criticism for Phogat’s weigh-in fiasco, IOA president P T Usha made it clear that it is the responsibility of the athlete to manage their weight and the attack on its medical team was “unacceptable and worthy of condemnation.” In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, “The statement of the Indian Olympic Association about the great warrior Vinesh Phogat that the responsibility of the weight and body of the player lies only with her coach and support team is reprehensible.

    “Is the Indian Olympic Association pointing a finger at the support team along with the coach? These people are also associated with the association. The question also arises as to who selected the support team. People are asking if the responsibility was only of those people, then why was the chief medical officer sent along,” Yadav said.

  • August 13, 2024 16:43
    Vinesh Phogat legal team

    Vinesh’s legal team has French lawyers Joelle Monlouis, Estelle Ivanova, Habbine Estelle Kim and Charles Amson who helped her and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the filing of the application. They have been provided to her by the Paris Bar and are handling the case pro bono.

    In addition, senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania have also been roped in to help her in the case.

    Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from 1999 to 2003. He also represented India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

    If CAS rules in Vinesh’s favour, she will be awarded a joint-silver in the women’s 50kg freestyle category. 

  • August 13, 2024 16:43
    Noise around Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification shows failure has become verboten in India

    The public reaction in India to Vinesh Phogat’s exit from the Olympics has been unsettling — not because she left unexpectedly but because statements by political leaders, public personalities, and many people (as spotted on social media platforms) reveal no introspection, and no concern for the wrestlers’ conditions in the country. 

    India’s administration of wrestling sports has been far from ideal. Recall the wrestlers, especially females, whom the Indian government virtually abandoned ahead of the Asian Games in Hangzhou; Antim Panghal, who could not compete under the Indian flag despite winning bronze at the World Championships because of the complacency of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI); the lower funding and vexation of private sponsorships for female wrestlers; and the opacity surrounding the WFI’s operations. 

    Losing it: Noise around Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification shows failure has become verboten in India

  • August 13, 2024 16:42
    Vinesh Phogat’s world comes crashing around her

    Vinesh Phogat’s dream run at the Paris Olympics came to a morale-shattering halt after she failed to meet the weight requirement for her women’s 50kg wrestling gold medal bout. She also lost out on a confirmed silver medal. 

    The 29-year-old was a little over 100 grams above the 50kg weight limit during this morning’s weigh-in at 7.15am local time. Vinesh weighed 49.9kg on Tuesday morning ahead of her first-round bout, well within the permissible limit. She, however, gained weight during the day as she secured three back-to-back wins, including one over defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki, to reach the final.

    Vinesh Phogat’s world comes crashing around her

  • August 13, 2024 16:41
    Vinesh Phogat enters semifinals of the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling at Paris

    Following her struggles during the wrestlers’ protest last year, uncertainties after a knee surgery and confusion over whether she could get a chance to challenge Antim Panghal, who had won the 53kg Olympic quota place, two-time World championships bronze medal winning wrestler Vinesh chose to compete in the 50kg selection trials and eventually secured a quota. 

    Despite the arduous task of significantly cutting down her body weight, obviously by staying without food, to fit into 50kg, Vinesh was determination personified as she shocked Japan’s World and Olympic champion Yui Susaki 3-2 in her opening bout on her way to the semifinals of the Olympics at the Champ de Mars wrestling arena in Paris on Tuesday (August 6, 2024). 

    This was the first loss for Yui in an international competition. She never tasted defeat in 82 international matches and has lost only thrice in her life to a Japanese opponent Yuki Irie. 

    Vinesh Phogat enters semifinals of the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling at Paris

  • August 13, 2024 16:39
    Court of Arbitration for Sport defers decision

    The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday (August 10, 2024) deferred the decision on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification for being overweight and “withdrawal of her silver medal.”

    A legal counsel associated with the case told The Hindu that the time limit was extended till 6 p.m. Paris time (9.30 p.m. IST) on August 13, 2024.

    The CAS first deferred the decision until 6 p.m. local time on Saturday (August 10, 2024). Later, it decided to move the time limit further.

    Vinesh Phogat appeal: Court of Arbitration for Sport defers decision

  • August 13, 2024 16:38
    India awaits verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification

    India’s sports fraternity waited with bated breath as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), having heard arguments of all parties, got ready to deliver its verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

    Vinesh, who stormed into the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle event with three convincing wins, including against wrestling royalty Yui Susaki of Japan last Tuesday (August 6, 2024), was debarred from the gold medal bout against eventual winner Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States as she was found 100gm above the prescribed limit in the customary morning weigh-in.

    Paris Olympics: India awaits verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification

