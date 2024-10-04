The Israeli military on Thursday (October 3, 2024) night warned people to evacuate communities in southern Lebanon that are outside a U.N.-declared buffer zone, signalling that it may widen a ground operation launched earlier this week against the Hezbollah militant group.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces said they had struck around 200 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including weapons-storage facilities and observation posts. Strikes continued overnight when a series of massive blasts rocked Beirut’s southern suburbs. It was not immediately clear what was targeted or if there were casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday (October 3, 2024) to discuss the outbreak of fresh hostilities in West Asia, sources said. The West Asia conflict and its impact on trade and supply of petroleum products was discussed in the meeting.

Iran on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel, stoking fears that the escalating attacks, including an Israeli response, will explode into an all-out regional war. Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas, another Iranian-backed militant group, attacked Israel on October 7, triggering the war in Gaza.

