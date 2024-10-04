GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel-Lebanon conflict LIVE: Israel extends evacuation warnings in Lebanon, signalling wider offensive

Israeli forces said they had struck around 200 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including weapons-storage facilities and observation posts

Updated - October 04, 2024 07:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Israeli army taking part in an operation in southern Lebanon on October 3, 2024

The Israeli army taking part in an operation in southern Lebanon on October 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: via Reuters

The Israeli military on Thursday (October 3, 2024) night warned people to evacuate communities in southern Lebanon that are outside a U.N.-declared buffer zone, signalling that it may widen a ground operation launched earlier this week against the Hezbollah militant group.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces said they had struck around 200 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including weapons-storage facilities and observation posts. Strikes continued overnight when a series of massive blasts rocked Beirut’s southern suburbs. It was not immediately clear what was targeted or if there were casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday (October 3, 2024) to discuss the outbreak of fresh hostilities in West Asia, sources said. The West Asia conflict and its impact on trade and supply of petroleum products was discussed in the meeting.

Iran on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel, stoking fears that the escalating attacks, including an Israeli response, will explode into an all-out regional war. Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas, another Iranian-backed militant group, attacked Israel on October 7, triggering the war in Gaza.

Follow the live updates here:

  • October 04, 2024 07:07
    PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet amid West Asia crisis

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday (October 3, 2024) to discuss the outbreak of fresh hostilities in West Asia, sources said.

    The sources said the West Asia conflict and its impact on trade and supply of petroleum products was discussed in the meeting.

    PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet amid West Asia crisis

    PM Modi chairs Cabinet meeting on West Asia conflict, discussing impact on trade and calling for dialogue and diplomacy.

  • October 04, 2024 07:06
    Oil edges up on West Asia conflict but supply outlook limits gains

    Oil prices inched up in early Asian trading hours on Friday, holding on to their strong weekly gains, as investors weighed the West Asia conflict and the potential disruption in crude flows against an amply-supplied global market.

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. was discussing strikes on Iran’s oil facilities as retaliation for Tehran’s missile attack on Israel. The comments contributed to a 5% rally in oil prices.

    -Reuters

  • October 04, 2024 07:06
    Israel extends evacuation warnings in Lebanon

    The Israeli military on Thursday warned people to evacuate communities in southern Lebanon that are outside a U.N.-declared buffer zone, signalling that it may widen a ground operation launched earlier this week against the Hezbollah militant group.

    Israel told people to leave Nabatieh, a provincial capital, and other communities north of the Litani river, which formed the northern edge of the border zone established by the UN Security Council after the two sides fought a war in 2006. 

    -AP

Published - October 04, 2024 07:06 am IST

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / unrest, conflicts and war / Iran / Lebanon / USA

