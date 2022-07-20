Violence and fraternity in Indian political thought | The Hindu On Books podcast
Shruti Kapila speaks to us on her book ‘Violent Fraternity: Indian Political Thought in the Global Age’
As the title, Violent Fraternity: Indian Political Thought in the Global Age, suggests, Shruti Kapila’s latest book deals with fraternity, violence and sovereignty. Her core argument is that violence has not been as distant from India’s politics as we have been told. In this episode, Kapila talks about the role of violence in the making of the Indian republic. Zeroing in on the ‘power of ideas’ in instituting the political foundations of modern India, Kapila also looks at the role of Buddhism.
Host: Varghese K. George
