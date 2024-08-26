GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ministry of Home Affairs announces five new districts in Ladakh

The new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang.

Updated - August 26, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 11:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday (August 26, 2024), said that the central government will create five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Also Read: A battle to save Ladakh, and all of humanity

The new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang.

In the X post, Mr. Shah said “In pursuit of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.”

The Union Home Minister further said “The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.”

Mr. Shah said the new district “will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.”

He further said “The Union Territory has been demanding inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution to protect its tribal identity, culture, land and resources.”

