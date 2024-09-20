GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar makes aerial survey to assess rising water level in Ganga

The water level in the Ganga river crossed the danger mark at several places in the State capital

Published - September 20, 2024 01:05 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducts an aerial survey to monitor the rising water level of the Ganga river, in Patna, on September 20, 2024.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday (September 20, 2024) conducted an aerial survey to assess the rising Ganga river water level in Patna and the surrounding areas. The CM was accompanied by senior officials of the State administration.

The water level in the Ganga river crossed the danger mark at several places in the State capital on Friday (September 20, 2024).

"At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark of 48.60 metre (till 6 a.m. on Friday). Similarly at Hathidah and Digha Ghat, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark of 41.76 metre and 50.45 metre respectively", according to a statement issued by the district administration, in Patna, on Friday.

“Several low-lying areas in Patna rural and Nalanda districts have also been flooded as portions of certain small dams were damaged at four places due to sudden increase in water levels in Falgu and Sakri rivers following heavy rainfall in Jharkhand over the past few days,” officials said.

The low-lying areas which witnessed flood-like situation include areas of Pandarak and Fatuha blocks in Patna and villages of Hilsa block in Nalanda districts.

"Portions of Baruane Zamindari dam located on the left bank of Dhanayan river in Pandarak block and Sirpatpur dam got damaged last night because of the discharge of 53,945 cusecs of water from Sakri and Falgu rivers from Uderasthan dam causing flood like situation in low-lying areas of Pandarak and Fatuha blocks in Patna district", an official said.

"Similarly, two small dams in Hilsa block, which were in a very dilapidated condition, of Nalanda district were damaged causing flood-like situation in several areas of Jamuar and Dhuri Bigha village on villages", he said.

