GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medical colleges asked to enter seats on portal for NEET-UG 2024 counselling

Medical institutes participating for UG counselling can upload the seat lists on the portal till July 20

Published - July 17, 2024 12:18 am IST - New Delhi:

PTI
A parent and a student hold a placard demanding a NEET-UG retest, at the premises of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.

A parent and a student hold a placard demanding a NEET-UG retest, at the premises of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice urging medical colleges to enter their seats on its official portal for the NEET-UG 2024 counselling as the counselling process is likely to begin soon.

The next hearing of the Supreme Court on the NEET-UG exam matter is on July 18.

Medical institutes participating for UG counselling can upload the seat lists on the portal till July 20.

"Institutes participating in UG Counselling 2024 are hereby informed that intra-MCC portal for contribution of UG seats is open now. Hence, institutes are requested to start entering their seats on the portal at the earliest so that the process of seats contribution can be completed timely," the notice issued on July 15 said.

It further stated that the user ID or passport for entering seats on the portal is the same as the previous years.

"In case you have forgotten your password, you can use 'FORGOT PASSWORD' option and change your password," it read.

For any technical help, colleges can reach out to the MCC on the contact numbers 011-69227413, 69227416, 69227419 and 69227423 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Related Topics

medical colleges / education / medical education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.