Review of Aanchal Malhotra’s In the Language of Remembering: The Inheritance of Partition: Conversations about memories

The overwhelming message of Aanchal Malhotra’s second book on Partition is that if people were to listen to each other’s stories, there might be peace and reconciliation

In her widely acclaimed debut book Remnants of a Separation, Aanchal Malhotra told the ‘story’ of Partition through the objects that migrants brought to their new homes across the border. There were the tangible, material objects — jewellery, utensils, clothes, books, diaries, certificates — and there were the intangibles such as language, habits, ways of living, and yes, memories, all minutely recorded through a series of detailed, leisurely conversations with Partition survivors conducted by Malhotra in her distinctive, empathetic manner. Away from the over-arching narratives that have revolved around the twin poles of violence and trauma, these were stories of courage, community and kinship recorded and told with a compassion that seemed all the more precious in so young a writer-chronicler.

In her second book, In the Language of Remembering: The Inheritance of Partition, a natural progression from the first, Malhotra carries the Partition narrative forward by speaking with the third, sometimes fourth generation of survivors about conversation within families: about the ‘relevance’ of the events of 1947, its lingering after-effect and how, and to what extent, it defines those whose grandparents, or even great-grandparents, lived through it. To those who think Partition is so far back in time that it cannot affect our present, there is the haunting declaration by one of the interviewees: “...those who say Partition doesn’t affect us are similar to the people who say caste doesn’t exist, and that perspective comes from a place of immense privilege.” Clearly, for as long as the consequences of Partition keep unspooling, there is no way that it can be relegated to history books, something to be studied in a detached manner and not carried around as a continuing legacy of pain and bewilderment.

Friendship and sacrifice

The underlying impulse behind this book, as also behind Remnants..., is a deeply humane one. If people were to listen to each other’s stories, there is a possibility of peace and reconciliation. And, so instead of the oft-repeated stories of blood and gore, of trains heaped with corpses, of unimaginable horrors especially those against girls and women, there are vignettes here of humanity and friendship and sacrifice.

The stories themselves are too many and too layered and nuanced to be recapitulated for the purpose of a review here. But what emerges from a close reading is the author’s repeated assertion that when writing about Partition, “one needs to embrace both sides equally and do justice to the experiences that occurred on both sides of the border. Thinking, writing, recreating the days and understanding the consequences of Partition require us not just to be borderless in our thoughts and perceptions but also impartial and honest in our research.”

While Punjab became a bloodied passage for those fleeing to the newly-created countries across a newly-demarcated border, the eastern border too witnessed large-scale violence and migration. If anything, Bengal bore a slow and prolonged parturition and unlike the western arm, it was partitioned not just once but thrice: in 1905, 1947 and again in 1971. Malhotra brings in the diversity of experiences from a canvas that spreads from Afghanistan in the west till Burma in the east, taking in localised stories too such as those from Kashmir, Malabar, Gujarat as well as from large swathes of the Northeast.

There are also numerous interviews with children from the diaspora who have experienced displacement and are, therefore, better placed to understand their ancestors’ dislocation and migration. But as Malhotra says, “No story can be completely isolated or distilled into a single emotion. I may broadly be able to say that one story is about loss, another about grief and a third about hope, but, even so, the story about grief can also exemplify loss, and the story about loss can also reveal hope. There may be moments in the book when testimonies contradict one another, but this is the nature of human experiences, for they are complex, manifold, and cannot fully be contained.”

Truth and belonging

The conversations in the book — with Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis as also their respective diaspora — are about memories: of first hearing the word ‘Partition’, of then noting how it affected the tellers, of recollecting the gaps in the narration and the meaning attributed by later generations to what was said and what was left unsaid. The 24 chapters in the book are “inspired by certain emotions or actions that appeared emblematic of the conversations”. Hence you have Beginning, Belonging, Discovery, Fear, Identity, Silence, the Other and so on.

In the Language of Remembering is a big book (at over 700 pages), and an important and brave one. When the bitter harvest sown by decades of hating the ‘other’ is standing tall and ripe, when seeds of hatred are kept at the ready to be thrown in a soil that has been prepared to hate, rather than love, Malhotra’s book comes as a harbinger of truth and reconciliation. At a time when August 14 shall henceforth be commemorated as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, a book such as this reminds us that remembrance cannot be one-sided; for it to heal, it must include, or at the very least acknowledge, that others suffered similarly.

In the Language of Remembering: The Inheritance of Partition; Aanchal Malhotra, HarperCollins, ₹799.

The reviewer is a writer and literary historian.