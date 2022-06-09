The 2019 Man Booker International Prize-winning writer’s latest novel is an uncommon work of literature with an exceptional translation to match

A novel in which a young woman leaves Oman to study in Britain while her memories and early ties tug at her is likely to get glib labels — it’s a coming-of-age story or the tale of a woman seeking freedom. But the reader who takes Jokha Alharthi’s Bitter Orange Tree neat, undiluted by context, expectations and breathless New Yorker reviews, will find an uncommon work of literature.

It is a compact narrative that encompasses an amazing number of vividly drawn characters, each with a compelling story. Sumayya, a vibrant dynamo of a girl, is turned into a silent ghost after her wedding. Imran carries the burdensome memories of his humble past into his marriage with Kuhl, his fellow student of medicine. A father lies awake at night wondering whether that stranger-man who married his daughter would care if her feet poked out of the blanket as she slept. A gypsy wearing a necklace of coloured beads is mysteriously found dead. A new bride finds that she longs to escape her husband’s devotion as much as another woman wants to flee her husband’s abuse.

Almost all of them are children of sullen, disappointed mothers. Or loving, dead mothers. Jokha Alharthi renders the light and the dark of these lives with equal power.

Floating triangles

The narrator and central character of the novel is Zuhour, now living in Britain and engrossed in what she describes as a triangle formed with her friend Suroor and Suroor’s sister, Kuhl. Suroor is bewailing Kuhl’s engagement to Imran because he is from a poorer background. Zuhour understands her revulsion but cannot sympathise with it. As Suroor cuts ties with Kuhl, Imran takes her place in the triangle. In fact, the reader begins to see triangles floating and falling everywhere in the story, usually connecting two women and one man. The father who marries again and sends out the children of his first wife to earn their living. Salman, who is married to the pious Athurayyaa, while their relative runs the house and raises the children. Mansour, who is an affectionate and respectful husband to his second wife but loved his first wife with the passion of youth.

Zuhour is drawn to Imran because of that same “peasant” background that dismays his wife’s family. She does not forget where she came from. Above and behind all her memories and dreams stands Bint Aamir, her virgin grandmother. Bint Aamir was tipped out of the nest as a child, and when she is taken in by relatives, she earns her keep till the day she dies by cooking, washing, sewing, and tending to the babies neglected by their own mothers.

Book cover of ‘Bitter Orange Tree’

Little guilts

Still, she belongs to no one, and nothing belongs to her. She is that icon so beloved in every culture, the woman who gives with the understanding that she deserves nothing in return, a lesson her father and stepmother taught her well. Perhaps she also knows that when she comes to beg for that last something she needs, the children she raised would refuse to give it to her. And they do flee from her dying wails, feeling that she asks for too much. That is the source of Zuhour’s guilt, which she fragments into little guilts that she can bear to think about — neglecting to ask her grandmother about her injured fingernail or forgetting to buy her medicines.

Her story and Bint Aamir’s story spin together, till hers is hurled into a future hope that may or may not materialise, and Bint Aamir’s flies back to her distant past where she is the beloved child of a valiant father, a girlhood that may or may not have been.

No awkward phrasings

Finally, a word about the translation. Almost always that ‘word about the translation’ is a dissatisfied, mealy-mouthed acknowledgement that someone has taken the trouble to make a text available to a wider public, albeit with inevitable stumbles and losses along the way. But in Bitter Orange Tree we find that rare translation that is seamless without flattening the prose. “She was the robust color of early youth, she was the brimming freshness of dawn breaking, she was the delicate outline of a half-visible dream.” That is the longing of the young Mansour gazing at the Bedouin girl who has come to gather dates from his fields. There are no awkward phrasings or intrusive explanations here — we are swept along with Zuhour’s story and her memories of Oman.

Bitter Orange Tree; Jokha Alharthi, translated by Marilyn Booth, Simon and Schuster India,₹699

The reviewer is the author of Three Seasons: Notes from a Country Year.