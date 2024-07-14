BJP needs ‘major’ decisions, intervention by central leadership to avert ‘bad situation’ in U.P., says party MLA 

Stressing on the need for “major” decisions and the intervention of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central leadership, the party’s MLA from the Badlapur constituency in Jaunpur district, Ramesh Chandra Mishra, on Saturday claimed that the BJP’s situation was “very bad in Uttar Pradesh”, and that the party was currently not in a position to form a government. Mr. Mishra said the “misleading” tactics of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its PDA (pichada or backward classes, Dalit, and alpasankhyak or minorities) plank was gathering traction on the ground. The statement comes a day ahead of the BJP’s State executive meeting to be held in Lucknow to discuss the results of 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Also read: Samajwadi Party plans PDA panchayats with eye on 2027 U.P. elections

“I believe in current circumstances. The way the discussion over PDA is going on, the way the SP created a wide, misleading situation, the condition of the BJP is not good today. Our situation can be improved. For that, the central leadership need to take major decisions. The central leadership needs to focus on the Uttar Pradesh (Assembly) elections (in 2027). Each and every worker, leader need to work with dedication. Only then can we form our government in 2027. Under the present circumstances, our situation is very bad. We are not in a condition to form government,” Mr. Mishra said. A video of this statement went viral.

The BJP MLA added that the core voters and party workers wanted the central leadership to take a major decision, so that the ruling party could again form the government in U.P.

Following an uproar over the statement, Mr. Mishra issued another video hours later, claiming the BJP government at the Centre and in U.P. was conducting fantastic pro-people work, and the government would be formed in 2027.

Mr. Mishra is not the first BJP leader to question the government after the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. Earlier, senior BJP leader and former MLA from Pratapgarh district, Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh, had in a meeting alleged that he had never seen such large-scale corruption in tehsils and police stations that he was witnessing under the present dispensation.

The statements hold significance, with the Uttar Pradesh BJP organising its crucial State working committee meeting on July 14 at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Law University here, which will be attended by party president and Union Minister J.P. Nadda. This will be the first party meeting after the Lok Sabha election, at which around 3,000 BJP leaders, including all Union and State Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, Lok Sabha candidates, and leaders up to block level have been invited for a day-long discussion.

The parliamentary election outcome in U.P. left a major dent in the ruling BJP, which was banking upon the politically most crucial State to cross the majority 272 mark in Parliament. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), managed to win only 36 seats, with the BJP winning 33, and its allies, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) winning two seats, and the Apna Dal (Sonelal) securing one. The BJP was 29 short of its previous number of 62 Lok Sabha seats won on its own in 2019, and 38 less than 71 seats won in U.P. in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.