World Poetry Day

Poetry as dissent, poetry for awareness, to remember and bear witness — read these interviews and reviews that firmly establish the role of poetry as documenter of the times.
The poet as citizen | Interview with Meena Kandasamy on her new poetry collection, ‘Tomorrow Someone will Arrest You’
A struggle against amnesia | Review of ‘Three Women In A Single-Room House’ by K. Srilata
Angst of the wanderer | Review of ‘Restless Lives’ by Harish Bhat
Story of Sri Lanka, in verse | Review of poetry anthology ‘Out of Sri Lanka’
English has homed comfortably as one of the many ‘bhashas’ in India: interview with the editors of ‘Yearbook of Indian Poetry in English 2023’
