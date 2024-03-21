GIFT a SubscriptionGift
World Poetry Day | March 21

World Poetry Day was declared by UNESCO “with the aim of supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard”

March 21, 2024

Team Magazine
World Poetry Day

World Poetry Day | Photo Credit: Getty Images/ iStock

Poetry as dissent, poetry for awareness, to remember and bear witness — read these interviews and reviews that firmly establish the role of poetry as documenter of the times.

Series - 5 stories

The transient and brief nature of existence is a theme that runs through this collection.
Poetry
Angst of the wanderer | Review of ‘Restless Lives’ by Harish Bhat
Percy Bharucha
A toy seller at Galle Face beach in Colombo.
Books
Story of Sri Lanka, in verse | Review of poetry anthology ‘Out of Sri Lanka’
Swati Daftuar
Poetry is a mode of bearing witness to and remembering the lives of those we love, says the author. 
Poetry
A struggle against amnesia | Review of ‘Three Women In A Single-Room House’ by K. Srilata
Sheila Kumar
‘Poetry is a marker of the sensitivities and uncertainties experienced in contemporary life.’
World Poetry Day
English has homed comfortably as one of the many ‘bhashas’ in India: interview with the editors of ‘Yearbook of Indian Poetry in English 2023’
Suhit Bombaywala
Poet and author Meena Kandasamy.
Books
The poet as citizen | Interview with Meena Kandasamy on her new poetry collection, ‘Tomorrow Someone will Arrest You’
Navamy Sudhish

