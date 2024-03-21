World Poetry Day

March 21, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

Poetry as dissent, poetry for awareness, to remember and bear witness — read these interviews and reviews that firmly establish the role of poetry as documenter of the times.

The poet as citizen | Interview with Meena Kandasamy on her new poetry collection, ‘Tomorrow Someone will Arrest You’

A struggle against amnesia | Review of ‘Three Women In A Single-Room House’ by K. Srilata

Angst of the wanderer | Review of ‘Restless Lives’ by Harish Bhat

Story of Sri Lanka, in verse | Review of poetry anthology ‘Out of Sri Lanka’

English has homed comfortably as one of the many ‘bhashas’ in India: interview with the editors of ‘Yearbook of Indian Poetry in English 2023’

Write to us with your feedback and suggestions at mag.letters@thehindu.co.in