Ruskin Bond: Ninety and counting | The Hindu On Books podcast

On the author’s birthday, R. Krithika explores four of Ruskin Bond’s books, both new and old.

Updated - May 19, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 11:59 am IST

R. Krithika

He started writing his first novel at the age of 17. When he was 23, he won the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize for The Room on the Roof. In his mid-20s, he returned to India and continued to do what he loved best — writing — while trying to make a living with other jobs. But, finally, he retreated to the place he was most at home — the hills of northern India — and continued to write. Yes, we are talking about Ruskin Bond, everyone’s favourite author. 

Today, on his 90th birthday, Bond continues to write: about hills, Nature, life and more. And we continue to read. Let’s celebrate this iconic writer by taking a look at just four books from his prolific output.

References:

1. The Hill of Enchantment

2. How to be Happy

3. Angry River

4. The Room on the Roof

5. Vagrants in the Valley

6. The Sensualist

Ruskin Bond on the joy of writing

Host: R. Krithika, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. 

Edited by Jude Francis Weston and Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

