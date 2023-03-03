Bring more women into the workforce: Ashoka Mody

March 03, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

In India Is Broken — And why it’s hard to fix, veteran economist Ashoka Mody chooses the road less travelled to tell the story of the multitudes of lived realities that still need comeuppance within the country’s much-vaunted economic liberalisation success story. But instead of just reeling off a critique of contemporary India’s glaring dichotomies and inequities, Mody traverses through the history of socio-economic faux pas since independence, unsparing in his criticism of flawed decisions and pursuits by successive governments that have brought things to such a pass today. In an interview, Mody explains why he believes the country is now in ‘a bad equilibrium’ even as millions who have emerged from poverty remain precariously poised. Edited excerpts:

Do you believe India’s woes are rooted in the pursuit of flawed policies?

When social norms and public accountability erodes, policy has no meaning. Just take Joshimath’s sinking for instance. Who did not know that it will sink? In 1976, the N.C. Mishra Commission report said this is a very fragile area, please work very carefully here. Still, under that town, a tunnel is being made, the aquifer has been punctured, dams have been made, roads are being built for the Char Dham yatra. Who is accountable to these people who are now being asked to leave for some pittance? We know what is to be done, but there is no incentive to do the right thing. The first time the Ghazipur landfill caught fire was around 1992. You take the Reuters report on that fire and put the same paragraphs in 2022. You won’t know the difference. Similarly, Yamuna’s pollution problem — as soon as it enters Delhi — first came up in 1982, when the Centre for Science and Environment issued a report. Forty years have passed. How many High Court and Supreme Court directives were given that this has to be cleaned up? Everything is flouted. Everybody knows what is the right thing to do, but there is no incentive to do it, nor make people who don’t do it accountable. That is the fundamental cause of the pessimism.

So this is more than just a policy failure?

I call this a moral failure because if society no longer believes in right and wrong, if public officials have no reason to be accountable, that is a moral failure. At that point, no trust and cooperation are possible to build the public goods that we need. The same thing is true for education, health, police recruitment... In 1983, Bhairab Dutt Pande, Cabinet Secretary during the Emergency, as Governor of Punjab when it was under President’s rule, noted that the police had many vacancies and there was a law and order problem. So he decided to fill the vacancies and worked out a method of recruitment, personally vetted it and selected people. He was told he needed an authorisation from the Home Ministry in Delhi. They refused. Apparently, for every position, someone was being paid. If you formally recruit them through a due process, all that would go. I can give you a million such examples. But the source of despair is coming from this — if I know you are going to cheat me, then it’s my incentive to cheat you before you cheat me. That is what we call a bad equilibrium. We are in a bad equilibrium.

Many of us feel some of this every day, internalise it and carry on. What provoked you to put it down now?

Since the 1991 liberalisation, there has been this so-called India story. “India is doing really well with market-oriented reforms”. Initially, the growth rates were not very high but towards the end of the 1990s, they picked up, and then suddenly in the early 2000s, growth picked up even more and stayed high. The story was this is all because of liberalisation and we must do more of it. I have this really odd background, with 25 years at the World Bank and IMF. I am a technical economist and I know how these numbers are put together, having done growth forecasts for multiple countries. But my heart is that of a Marxist rebel and if you do not include a large part of the population in the growth process, I see it as a fundamental flaw. Go back 350 years to the start of the Industrial Revolution. Since then, every country that has succeeded, without exception, has done two things. It has educated its children and brought more women into the workforce. Because when women come into the workforce, they treat their daughters well, they educate them, their daughters then educate their daughters, and that process begins a virtuous circle of education and smaller families and higher productivity growth. It seems basic, but show me one country that has not done these two things. When people celebrate the market reforms, I say, “Yes, we needed liberalisation, those controls were stupid.” But we have to teach our children and nurture their health too. The judicial system is broken. Look at the backlogs in the judicial system, the undertrials, the custodial torture. Look at the air and water. Every river in India is dying. For all the great pharma prowess that people celebrate about Hyderabad, they are dumping their effluents into River Musi which has died. They’re putting antibiotics there so organisms are developing antimicrobial resistance. So this idea that somehow we can grow without all these other things [is misplaced].

What is the story you set out to write?

In the meantime, this is sort of the acid test — where are the jobs? We have a jobs crisis. You liberalised the market, but which country has grown just on that basis? For a while, you got a little boost. World trade grew in the early 2000s and then we had a financial bubble, so GDP grew. But what was the nature of the growth process? New jobs did get created but it was mainly in construction and finance. Today, India has more construction workers than manufacturing workers, but what kind of employment is this? That is why what I show in the book is that ‘Yes, dire poverty did come down. But people moved from below $2 a day to between $2 and $3 a day. If you’re in that zone, one illness or layoff and you slip back — I call this the precarious zone. So we moved people from dire poverty to [a] precarious zone, and we declared victory that we have reduced poverty and so many 100 million people have come out of poverty.’ What is their lived reality? Can they buy a table fan in summer? So it is that frustration that an elite group of Indians living first world lives is telling an India story which works for them. But then there is everybody else. That is the story I set out to write. And the reason I wrote it as a history rather than as a contemporary commentary is that I began to feel that there were cumulative effects that what started then has had cascading effects. And that cascading process is what I’ve tried to capture in the history.

India is Broken and why it’s hard to fix; Ashoka Mody, Juggernaut, ₹899.

