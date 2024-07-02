GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament session Day 7 LIVE: PM Modi likely to respond to Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha today

The debate on the Motion of Thanks could not begin on June 28 due to repeated disruptions caused by the Opposition over the NEET exam paper leak issue

Updated - July 02, 2024 09:01 am IST

Published - July 02, 2024 08:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi on July 1, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi on July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the Motion of Thanks debate this evening. The 16-hour debate in Lok Sabha commenced on July 1 morning, with the House sitting till late night.

On July 1, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s maiden speech as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha generated a lot of political heat with BJP leaders accusing him “of speaking lies, misleading the House and terming the entire Hindu community violent” and the Congress hitting back with counter allegations against the Modi government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the new criminal laws will prioritise justice instead of punishment. 

Read | Parliament session Day 6 updates

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 for his election speeches, and also attacked the workings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Both Houses witnessed heated debates on the NEET paper leak row

Here are the live updates:
  • July 02, 2024 09:01
    NDA parliamentary party meeting today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, in what will be his first speech to the MPs of the ruling bloc during the first session of Parliament since he assumed office for a third term. 

    Though Mr. Modi has previously addressed the NDA MPs on a few occasions, especially when he was elected as their leader ahead of all his three terms, he generally speaks at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs meetings during sessions. 

    Official sources said all members of Parliament of the BJP and its allies have been notified about Tuesday’s meeting and asked to attend it. 

  • July 02, 2024 08:36
    Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi, RSS in Rajya Sabha; remarks expunged

    The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on July 1 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his election speeches and also attacked the workings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar expunged most of the remarks made against the RSS and Mr. Modi. 

    Read the full story here.


