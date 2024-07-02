Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the Motion of Thanks debate this evening. The 16-hour debate in Lok Sabha commenced on July 1 morning, with the House sitting till late night.

On July 1, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s maiden speech as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha generated a lot of political heat with BJP leaders accusing him “of speaking lies, misleading the House and terming the entire Hindu community violent” and the Congress hitting back with counter allegations against the Modi government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the new criminal laws will prioritise justice instead of punishment.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 for his election speeches, and also attacked the workings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Both Houses witnessed heated debates on the NEET paper leak row.