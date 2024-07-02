GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET-PG likely to be held mid-August: report

On June 22, the Union Health Ministry postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23

Published - July 02, 2024 06:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that the new schedule for NEET-PG will be announced by the National Board of Examinations this week. File

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that the new schedule for NEET-PG will be announced by the National Board of Examinations this week. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is likely to be held mid-August, sources said on July 2.

The revised date for the medical entrance exam is expected to be announced this week.

A meeting was held in the Union Home Ministry on Monday, in which officials from the Health Ministry, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Cyber Cell officials discussed the preparedness for the NEET-PG, which is to be held online.

"Besides the NEET-PG, the meeting was held to evaluate the robustness of the system for the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, which is scheduled for July 6," a source said.

Monday's meeting was held to check the "robustness" of the system for the conduct of the exam in the coming days, the sources added.

It was learnt that the TCS top brass briefed the meeting about the various aspects of the exam procedure.

On June 22, the Union Health Ministry postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

The Health Ministry had said it will undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG, conducted by the NBEMS along with its technical partner TCS for medical students.

