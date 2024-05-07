May 07, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the accusations of sexual assault on women against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna would not have an impact on the Lok Sabha elections, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that continuation of the alliance with BJP in Karnataka will depend on the saffron party’s leaders.

“I am not bothered about whether the alliance will continue or not. I am bothered about justice to the victims of sexual assault. Should the alliance continue or not is not up to me. I want the alliance to be a long term one. I do not want to embarrass anyone. Any decision, they (BJP leaders) will take,” he told mediapersons in Bengaluru on May 7.

He was responding to a question on whether alliance would continue in Karnataka in the light of some BJP leaders stating that the central leaders would take a call.

He said that the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance had scared the Congress, and has put a break in the stride of the Congress. “They (Congress leaders) are worried and anxious about it.” He blamed the Congress for the controversy in a bid to create divisions among the alliance partners.

JD(S) sources said that Mr. Kumaraswamy has not only spoken to BJP central leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda, he is in constant touch with BJP State leaders, including State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, elections have been announced for six seats (three each for graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies) in the Legislative Council for which the last date of nomination is May 16. A meeting to discuss the modalities of seat-sharing would be held over the next few days, according to sources in the JD(S) and BJP. The JD(S) is expected to put up candidates in two seats.