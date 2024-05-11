GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police take BJP leader Devaraje Gowda to Holenarasipur amidst sexual assault allegations

A sexual assault case has been filed against Devaraje Gowda by Holenarsipur Town police

Published - May 11, 2024 12:22 pm IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda. File.

BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda, who was arrested by the police in Chitradurga district on Friday evening, has been taken to Holenarasipur Police Station in Hassan district. He was arrested in connection with the case of sexual assault registered with Holenarasipur Town Police.

BJP leader Devaraje Gowda faces sexual assault case in Holenarsipur

A team of police officers from Hassan, brought the arrested to Holenarasipur by Saturday morning. Hassan SP Mohammed Sujeetha, Additional SP Venkatesh Naidu and other senior officers reached Holenarasipur. Many people gathered outside the police station. The police are expected to present him before the judge by this evening. 

Devaraje Gowda, 49, contested for Holenarasipur assembly constituency on the BJP ticket during the 2023 assembly polls. He has claimed that he possessed obscene videos and photos related to Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna. However, after the content went viral through messaging applications, he alleged that the content was leaked by Congress leaders.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan / sexual assault & rape / investigation

