Bus overturns in Haryana, some school children injured

A Haryana Roadways bus overturned in Pinjore on July 8, leaving some school children injured, police said.

The exact number of children injured in the accident near a hilly area was not immediately clear.

"Some school children are among those injured in the accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus," a police official from Kalka said over the phone.

VIDEO | Several school students got injured when a bus they were travelling in overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula, Haryana, earlier today. More details are awaited.



When asked how many school children were injured in the accident, the official said, "we are gathering full details".

Some of the injured children have been rushed to a hospital, police said.