Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: SIT to probe NCW’s complaint 

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual abuse cases involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has launched a probe into a complaint by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The NCW wrote to the SIT on Wednesday bringing to its notice that a woman had complained to the commission alleging that three individuals in civil dress, claiming to be from the Karnataka police, approached her and tried to force her to give a false complaint in the case.

A senior SIT official clarified that none of the officials of the team had contacted or visited the house of the alleged victim in the case. “We have launched a probe to ascertain the identity of the three individuals who visited the victim’s house,” he said.