Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MEA sends show-cause notice to Prajwal Revanna asking why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled

Mr. Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is at the centre of a mass sexual abuse case.

Published - May 24, 2024 06:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has served a show-cause notice to suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna asking why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled as sought by the Karnataka government in view of allegations of sexual abuse against him, people familiar with the matter said on May 24.

Official sources on Thursday had said the MEA is processing the Karnataka government's request to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport. Currently, he is believed to be in Germany.

The show-cause notice has been served on Mr. Prajwal as part of the process initiated to cancel his passport, the people cited above said.

Also Read |An absconding MP, the colossal failure of the system

It is learnt that the show-cause notice was served through email.

Mr. Prajwal, the grandson of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, is at the centre of a mass sexual abuse case and the Hassan MP left India on April 27, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency.

It is learnt that the MEA is undertaking the process to cancel Mr. Prajwal's diplomatic passport under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967 as well as related regulations.

If the passport is cancelled, then Mr. Prajwal's stay abroad will be illegal and he may face legal action by concerned authorities in the country he is staying, a person familiar with the matter said.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take "prompt and necessary" actions to cancel Mr. Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | The complete coverage

The chief minister sent a similar letter to the prime minister on May 1.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Karnataka government to probe the sexual abuse charges against Mr. Revanna wrote the MEA to cancel his diplomatic passport after an arrest warrant was issued against him by a local court.

A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on Revanna's whereabouts has already been issued by the Interpol following a request by the SIT.

Earlier this month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Mr. Prajwal travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and he did not seek political clearance for the trip.

If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately: Deve Gowda to Prajwal Revanna

"No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Mr. Jaiswal had said.

"Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry has not issued visa note for any other country," the MEA spokesperson said.

Mr. Prajwal's father H.D. Revanna, a former Karnataka minister, was also booked on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. He is currently out on bail.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime / crime, law and justice / Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / Janata Dal - Secular

