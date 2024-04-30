GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Former driver of family releases video statement, says he will submit video documents of case to SIT

Karthik, who worked as a driver for Revanna’s family for over 15 years, left the job last year following differences with the former minister’s family after he was forced to sell off his land.

April 30, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - SHIVAMOGGA

The Hindu Bureau
Activists from different places took out a protest march and staged a dharna demanding arrest of H.D. Revanna and Prajwal Revanna in Hassan on April 29.

Activists from different places took out a protest march and staged a dharna demanding arrest of H.D. Revanna and Prajwal Revanna in Hassan on April 29. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

A person, said to have worked for former minister H.D. Revanna’s family as a driver, has said that he will submit video documents with regard to allegations against Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna to the Special Investigation Team, constituted by the State government.

In a video statement that he released from an unknown place on Tuesday, April 30, Karthik said that he had worked as a driver for Revanna’s family for over 15 years. He left the job last year following differences with the former minister’s family after he was forced to sell off his land. He and his wife were allegedly assaulted in that case.

Related Stories

Karthik said, after losing the land, he approached BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda, who had challenged Prajwal Gowda’s election in court, and sought his help. As per his guidance, he shared details of the land issue with the media.

Later, Karthik shared videos and photos he possessed with Devaraje Gowda. He (Gowda) had assured him that the photos and videos would not be shown to anyone. “Believing him, I shared a copy of the videos. It seems he used them for his selfish needs,” he said.

Karthik, in his statement, states that except for Devaraje Gowda, he did not share the videos and photos with anyone else. “Devaraje Gowda had been telling the media that the videos had reached Congress leaders. I did not share the content with any of the Congress leaders, as I had no confidence in them. They had not come to my rescue in the land case,” he said.

Further, he said he would appear before the SIT and share all the contents he had.

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.