Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Former driver of family releases video statement, says he will submit video documents of case to SIT

April 30, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - SHIVAMOGGA

A person, said to have worked for former minister H.D. Revanna’s family as a driver, has said that he will submit video documents with regard to allegations against Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna to the Special Investigation Team, constituted by the State government.

In a video statement that he released from an unknown place on Tuesday, April 30, Karthik said that he had worked as a driver for Revanna’s family for over 15 years. He left the job last year following differences with the former minister’s family after he was forced to sell off his land. He and his wife were allegedly assaulted in that case.

Karthik said, after losing the land, he approached BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda, who had challenged Prajwal Gowda’s election in court, and sought his help. As per his guidance, he shared details of the land issue with the media.

Later, Karthik shared videos and photos he possessed with Devaraje Gowda. He (Gowda) had assured him that the photos and videos would not be shown to anyone. “Believing him, I shared a copy of the videos. It seems he used them for his selfish needs,” he said.

Karthik, in his statement, states that except for Devaraje Gowda, he did not share the videos and photos with anyone else. “Devaraje Gowda had been telling the media that the videos had reached Congress leaders. I did not share the content with any of the Congress leaders, as I had no confidence in them. They had not come to my rescue in the land case,” he said.

Further, he said he would appear before the SIT and share all the contents he had.