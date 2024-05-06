GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prajwal case: Those possessing explicit videos also liable to face legal action, says SIT

May 06, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Special Investigation Team conducting the mahazar at the residence of Janata Dal (S) MLA and former Minister H.D. Revanna at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Amidst concerns that the explicit videos of alleged sexual abuse by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna were being freely distributed on social media platforms, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has said that not just those who distribute but even those who are in possession of such videos are liable to face legal action.

The SIT on Sunday had warned of stringent action against the circulation of the videos of women.

Concerns have been raised about the videos, which do not mask the faces of the women who allegedly faced abuse, exposing those who are already vulnerable.

A press note issued by the SIT chief on Monday said that as per the Information Technology Act, 2000, “originator” means a person who sends, generates, stores or transmits any electronic message or causes any electronic message to be sent, generated, stored or transmitted to any other person, but does not include an intermediary.

“Therefore it is advised to the general public to delete the video/audio/photos of the victims of sexual crimes from their devices to avoid legal action,” the press note warned. 

Meanwhile, SIT sleuths are grilling former Minister and father of Prajwal Revanna, H.D. Revanna, who was arrested in an abduction case and remanded in police custody till May 8.

He is accused of getting one of the victims of the alleged sexual abuse by his son abducted.

Sources said that Mr. Revanna had been denying allegations against him and not cooperating with the investigators much. He had on Sunday called his arrest a “conspiracy”.

SIT officials also conducted mahazar of Mr. Revanna’s residence at Basavanagudi here, reportedly in connection with the sexual harassment case registered against him on April 28.

