Revanna shifted to prison in Bengaluru

Former Minister H.D. Revanna has now been lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison complex, after he was remanded in judicial custody for seven days.

He had been arrested for allegedly abducting a sex abuse victim of his son Prajwal Revanna, MP, on May 4 and remanded in police custody for three days on Sunday.

He was produced before the XVII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

B. N. Jagadeesha, Special Public Prosecutor in the case, told The Hindu that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case did not ask for police custody of the accused further.

Judge Ravindrakumar B. Kattimani remanded him in judicial custody for seven days. Senior advocate C.V. Nagesh appeared for Mr. Revanna.

When asked by the judge whether he was troubled in police custody, Mr. Revanna reportedly said that he was interrogated multiple times despite being unwell, and on Tuesday was treated at Victoria Hospital.

He reportedly claimed that the case against him was a political conspiracy and he was not involved in it in any way. He reportedly became emotional in the court.

Meanwhile, his bail plea in the Special Court for Elected Representatives came up for hearing on Wednesday. The case was adjourned till Thursday, when the SIT has been directed to file objections to the accused’s application. The SIT will oppose his bail plea, according to sources.

Three more held

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said SIT had made three more arrests in the abduction case and the total number of arrests in the case had now gone up to five.

Sources said the three were those who held the victim captive. However, SIT sources refused to divulge any further details on these arrests.