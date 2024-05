Two persons who were arrested on the charge of circulating objectionable content related to the Prajwal Revanna case through pen drives have got bail from a Hassan court.

The third additional district and session judge granted the bail to Chethan and Likhit Gowda on Thursday. They were arrested on May 12.

The accused, said to be associates of the former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, allegedly made the objectionable content viral through pen drives and messaging application on mobile phone.