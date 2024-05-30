Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: People from across Karnataka take out protest march in Hassan

Hundreds of people from different parts of Karnataka took part in the protest march in Hassan on May 30. The participants assembled at Maharaja Park in the district and marched up to the venue of the protest meeting, organised near the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Leaders of various organisations and activists, including Dr. Bharathi Rajashekhar, R.P. Venkateshamurthy, H.K. Sandesh, Irshad Ahmed Desai, Rajashekhar and M.C. Dongre flagged off the march.

Civil society groups from across the State, including including women, labour, farmers, Dalit, and sexual minority groups, marched with the rallying slogan “Namma nadige Hassanada kadege” (our march is towards Hassan).

Along the march, they raised slogans demanding the arrest of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been facing charges of sexual abuse, as well as justice for survivors of the alleged sexual abuse. They carried posters with slogans appealing to survivors to be strong and to not feel guilty. Another poster appealed to politicians not to play with the dignity of women for their political gains.

Organisers of the march also strongly condemning those who exploited the women in the videos for political gain and called for comprehensive support to the survivors.

Former MP Subhashini Ali, K. Neela and Meenakshi Bali, K.S. Vimala of Janavadi Sanghatane, Sabiha Bhumigowda and others led the march.