May 01, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who was served a notice by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged ‘sex scandal’ to appear for questioning within 24 hours, has sought seven days’ time to do so, through his lawyers.

In his first response since the alleged scandal broke, Prajwal Revanna posted on social media on May 1: “I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry. I have communicated to the CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon.”

Prajwal Revanna is said to be in Germany, where he flew from Bengaluru on April 28 using his diplomatic passport.

Prajwal Revanna has posted the response his advocates have filed with the SIT. Lawyer Arun G. has said that his client (Prajwal Revanna) was not in India, and has been informed of the notice served on him. “My client has said he needs seven days’ time to come to Bengaluru and appear before the investigators. I request you to provide seven days’ time and grant another date for him to appear for questioning,” according to the lawyer’s letter.