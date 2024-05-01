GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case | Hassan MP seeks 7 days to appear before SIT in Karnataka

Prajwal Revanna has posted the response his advocates have filed to the summons from the SIT

May 01, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is the candidate of the JD(S)-BJP alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is the candidate of the JD(S)-BJP alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who was served a notice by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged ‘sex scandal’ to appear for questioning within 24 hours, has sought seven days’ time to do so, through his lawyers. 

In his first response since the alleged scandal broke, Prajwal Revanna posted on social media on May 1: “I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry. I have communicated to the CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon.” 

Prajwal Revanna is said to be in Germany, where he flew from Bengaluru on April 28 using his diplomatic passport. 

Prajwal Revanna has posted the response his advocates have filed with the SIT. Lawyer Arun G. has said that his client (Prajwal Revanna) was not in India, and has been informed of the notice served on him. “My client has said he needs seven days’ time to come to Bengaluru and appear before the investigators. I request you to provide seven days’ time and grant another date for him to appear for questioning,” according to the lawyer’s letter. 

Related stories

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.