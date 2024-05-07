GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Former CM B. S. Yediyurappa confident that BJP-JD(S) will win 25-26 seats in Karnataka while K.S. Eshwarappa accuses party of misleading voters with video

Voting for Lok Sabha elections in 14 constituencies in north Karnataka on May 7

May 07, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Shivamogga

G T Sathish
G T Sathish
Voters in a queue at a Sakhi booth, managed entirely by women, at Sagara. at Sagar town of Shivamogga district in Karnataka on May 7, 2024.

Voters in a queue at a Sakhi booth, managed entirely by women, at Sagara. at Sagar town of Shivamogga district in Karnataka on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP veteran B. S. Yediyurappa offered pooja at Huchcharaya Swamy temple in Shikaripura with his son and Shivamogga Lok Sabha candidate B. Y. Raghavendra before going to the polling booth in Shikaripura to exercise their franchise for the Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence at Shikaripura, the former CM exuded confidence that the BJP-JD(S) combine will win 25-26 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. “We will win all 14 that went to polls in the first phase (April 26). Even if we lose one or two in the second phase, we will definitely win at least 25-26 seats,” he said.

He expects B.Y. Raghavendra to win with a margin of not less than 2.5 lakh votes.

BJP candidate is trying to mislead voters: K.S Eshwarappa

Former deputy CM K.S. Eshwarappa, contesting as an independent candidate in Shivamogga, accused BJP candidate B.Y Raghavendra of circulating an old video clip to suggest that he (Eshwarappa) was campaigning for him (Raghavendra). “It is an attempt to mislead voters on voting day,” said the BJP veteran who has been suspended by the party for contesting against the official candidate.

Voters turned up in huge numbers at polling booths in Shivamogga by 7 a.m. Many people stood in long queues to cast their votes. Most of them preferred to exercise their right to vote in the morning hours, as the temperature goes up later in the day.

By 9 a.m., Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency recorded 11.45% voting. Among those who voted early in the day were former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, his sons B.Y. Raghavendra who is the BJP candidate in Shivamogga, and B.Y. Vijayendra, the State BJP president.

In Shivamogga city, many people skipped their morning walk to queue up at polling stations. Carrying photo identity cards, they looked for the serial numbers in the voters’ list at the kiosks set up by the Election Commission, before entered the booths.

Among the early voters, many were senior citizens and first-time voters. They were engaged in taking selfies, showing their finger with indelible ink marks. The Election Commission has set up selfie-points in many booths.

Related stories

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.