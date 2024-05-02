May 02, 2024 10:42 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has got a lookout circular against Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and ‘absconding’ member of Parliament of Hassan. The Janata Dal (Secular) has suspended the MP who is accused of sexual harassment of several women and is believed to be in Germany.

The government of Karnataka has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations.

The lookout circular has been issued to all immigration points across India, which means Prajwal Revanna will be detained as soon as he reports at any of the immigration points at airports, sea ports, or at border checkposts.

This comes a day after he did not comply with a notice by the SIT summoning him for questioning. An advocate claiming to represent the Hassan MP had sought seven days’ time for his client to present himself before the SIT. Sources in the SIT said Prajwal Revanna’s return ticket has been booked for May 15.

Prajwal Revanna is said to be in Munich, Germany, where he flew from Bengaluru overnight on April 27-28 using his diplomatic passport, hours before the SIT was set up to probe the alleged sex scandal in which several of explicit videos of him with multiple women are in circulation. He has been booked for sexual abuse, based on a complaint by a woman who claims to be a victim.

On May 1, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport and to use the offices of the Union Government to ensure the return of the ‘absconding’ MP to India to ‘face the full force of the law’.