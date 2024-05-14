Former Minister H. D. Revanna released from prison

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, who got bail in the abduction case on May 13 late evening, walked out of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex on May 14 afternoon.

He was welcomed by a host of JD(S) workers as he walked out of the prison. He went straight to his father and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda’s house in Padmanabhanagar, the same house from where he was arrested on May 4 evening, minutes after his anticipatory bail plea was turned down by the Special Court for Elected Representatives. The same court granted him bail on May 13 evening.

JD(S) workers have gathered outside Mr. Deve Gowda’s residence. Mr. Revanna is holed up inside along with his brother JD(S) state president H. D. Kumaraswamy.

JD(S) leader S. R. Mahesh told media persons that Mr. Revanna broke down after release. “He is hurt that he was framed in the case. The party also thinks his arrest was a political conspiracy,” he said.

Mr. Revanna is expected to go to his hometown Holenarsipur, which he represents in the Assembly, on May 15.

Mr. Revanna is accused of abducting a former domestic help at their house, who was allegedly raped by his son and “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, to prevent her from testifying agInst him.