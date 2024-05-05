Affected women who come forward to complain to be provided security; SIT ropes in counsellors to support victims

May 05, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The biggest challenge before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual abuse by “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, is to get the victims, identified from the several explicit video clips being circulated, to come forward to lodge complaints.

The State government and SIT are taking a number of confidence-building measures to ensure the victims pick up the courage to complain.

Order likely

The State government is expected to issue an order on Monday directing the Karnataka police to provide security to all victims of alleged sexual abuse in the case, who are ready to lodge complaints.

“The minute a victim expresses willingness to make a statement, we will provide her adequate security to ensure her safety, even before she lodges a complaint,” a senior official said.

This comes days after one of the alleged sex abuse victims, allegedly abducted at the behest of H.D. Revanna, former Minister and father of the accused, was rescued by SIT.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting him to “extend all possible support to the victims.”

Women counsellors

Meanwhile, SIT has roped in nearly 10 professional women counsellors who are now working in the field in Hassan, approaching the victims and providing them support.

“Most of the women are scared to complain. Moreover, in many cases their families may not know that their videos are being circulated. We need to counsel their families as well that the women are victims and ensure their support. So we have roped in counsellors to talk to the victims and their families to convince them to come out and complain,” a senior official said.

A senior official said that SIT has a large number of women officials, the helpline announced will be manned by women officials, and all counsellors are women. All victims are being spoken to and handled by women officers. While B. K. Singh, Additional Director-General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, is heading the SIT, other IPS officers in SIT — Suman D Pennekar and Seema Latkar — are women. SIT said identity of the victim and details of the case would be kept confidential.

SIT opens helpline

The SIT has opened a helpline for victims and informants to contact it. They can call on the number: 6360938947, a press note issued by the team’s chief said. All calls on the helpline will be answered by a woman official, sources said.

The press note issued by SIT chief said that it had come to their notice that there were more victims of sexual abuse in the case. “Any victims and informants can call on the helpline seeking legal help, protection for their safety or any other help. The identity of those who call will be protected,” the statement said.