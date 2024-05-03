GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | The complete coverage

All you need to know about the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal — the timeline of the case, emerging developments and detailed updates on the ongoing SIT probe

May 03, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
NSUI members hold a poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna during a protest against his involvement in the alleged sexual abuse case, in Bengaluru, on April 30, 2024.

NSUI members hold a poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna during a protest against his involvement in the alleged sexual abuse case, in Bengaluru, on April 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Close to 3,000 video clips, photos and documents of alleged sexual assault and abuse against women. The grandson of a former PM and nephew of a former CM. And a regional party striving to remain relevant in state politics.

Over the past week, a massive sex scandal has rocked Karnataka, overshadowing the political discourse in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In the thick of it all is Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, and sitting MP from Hassan. On April 27, the Karnataka government, at the behest of the State Commission for Women, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged video clips of sexual abuse and exploitation involving the Hassan MP.

With pressure building on an embarrassed JD(S), the party suspended Mr. Prajwal on April 30. On May 1, the Hassan MP — who had fled to Germany on April 27 morning — was served a notice by the SIT to appear for questioning within 24 hours. He is said to have sought seven days’ time to do so, through his lawyers.

But trouble seems to be mounting for the Revanna father-son duo, with newer and uglier details emerging everyday. On May 3, Prajwal’s father and JD(S) leader H. D. Revanna was booked for kidnapping one of the alleged victims sexually assaulted by his son. The alleged victim had worked as a maid in the Revanna household for six years. A video of her being ‘raped’ by Prajwal is in circulation, police sources said. 

On the same day, a 44-year-old political worker accused the Hassan MP of raping her in his official quarters in Hassan city in 2021. The complainant told the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that Prajwal recorded the sexual act on his phone and was blackmailing her with the footage, forcing her to have sex with him multiple times between January 1, 2021, and April 25, 2024. 

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations of sexual abuse
Karnataka
‘Prajwal Revanna threatened to kill me and my husband’: Political worker claims she was raped in official quarters of Hassan MP
The Hindu Bureau
India
Watch | What is a media gag order? | Explained
Aaratrika Bhaumik
Karnataka
Watch | Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: all you need to know
S Bageshree,Nalme Nachiyar
JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna. The complainant alleged that his mother was kidnapped on the instructions of H.D. Revanna.
Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case
H. D. Revanna booked for kidnap of former maid who was allegedly raped by his son Prajwal
The Hindu Bureau
The Karnataka police booked Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on rape charges on Thursday.
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape; lookout circular issued against him
The Hindu Bureau
NSUI members hold a poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna during a protest against his involvement in the alleged sexual abuse case, in Bengaluru, on April 30, 2024.
India
Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany on diplomatic passport, no political clearance was sought: MEA
PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at public meeting in Raichur on Thursday.
Karnataka
Apologise to the nation for campaigning for a ‘mass rapist’, Rahul tells Modi
The Hindu Bureau
Congress supporters protest in Bengaluru on May 2, 2024 seeking action against Prajwal Revanna. Photo: Special Arrangement
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape; lookout circular issued
The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna seeks 7 days to appear before SIT
The Hindu Bureau
Parents of Neha Hiremath met Union Minister for Home Amit Shah in Hubballi on Wednesday. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present.
Lok Sabha Elections
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Who allowed him to leave the country? Shah and Congress leaders point fingers at each other
The Hindu Bureau
Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is the candidate of the JD(S)-BJP alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha elections 2024
Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case | Hassan MP seeks 7 days to appear before SIT in Karnataka
The Hindu Bureau
Women staging a protest under the aegis of Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagar Mahila Congress in Hubballi on Tuesday.
Karnataka
Women Congress members take out protest march against Prajwal Revanna in Hubballi
The Hindu Bureau
AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference in Hubballi on April 30, 2024.
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Congress says PM Modi’s silence shows he is ‘not only a coward but also shameless’
The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna
Karnataka
JD (S) suspends Prajwal Revanna
The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Aam Aadmi Party stage a protest against Prajwal Revanna at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on April 30, 2024.
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | SIT summons H.D. Revanna, Prajwal
The Hindu Bureau
National Students’ Union of India supporters along with students of Maharani College staging a protest against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in a sex scandal, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha Elections
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Will JD(S) votes shift to Congress in pockets of North Karnataka constituencies?
Nagesh Prabhu
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has said that Prajwal Revanna was fielded as the alliance candidate even when his leaders knew about the controversy surrounding him.
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna given ticket for elections though BJP-JD(S) knew about scandal, says Congress
The Hindu Bureau
The core committee of the Janata Dal (Secular) is meeting in Hubballi on April 30, 2024. The party announced the suspension of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and the nephew of former Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. Prajwal Revanna is facing allegations of sexual exploitation of several women.
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | JD(S) suspends Hassan MP over allegations
The Hindu Bureau
Karthik, who worked as a driver for Prajwal Revanna’s family for over 15 years, has said that he will submit video proof to the SIT in the sex scandal case against the father-son duo.
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Former driver of family releases video statement, says he will submit video documents of case to SIT
The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah
Lok Sabha Elections
Home Minister Amit Shah slams Karnataka government for its failure to act in the Revanna sexual exploitation case
The Hindu Bureau
Former minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani after casting their vote in the Lok Sabha elections, on April 26, 2024.
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | MLA H.D. Revanna says his MP-son will come back whenever required by SIT in Karnataka
The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a campaign rally in Mysuru with JD(S) supremo and former PM H.D. Devegowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna on April 14, 2024.
India
Will PM Modi remain silent?: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over ‘sex scandal’
PTI
Former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda (seated) with elder son H.D. Revanna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, younger son H.D. Kumaraswamy, and grandson Prajwal Revanna who is the MP in Hassan.
Analysis
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | For embattled JD(S), allegation makes the divide in family stark
Sharath Srivatsa
Prajwal Revanna is the JD(S) candidate for Hassan and also the sitting MP. He is the nephew of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy.
Lok Sabha elections 2024
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Embarrassment to entire society, not just family, says H.D. Kumaraswamy
The Hindu Bureau
Congress supporters protesting against alleged sex scandal of Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna, in Bengaluru.
Lok Sabha Elections
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ case | BJP leader informed Vijayendra about video clips in December 2023
The Hindu Bureau
Congress supporters protesting against alleged sex scandal of Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna, in Bengaluru on April 28, 2024.
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ case | Deve Gowda’s grandson booked sexual harassment, SIT formed
The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna
Karnataka
Revanna, Prajwal booked for sexual harassment; case transferred to SIT
The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna/
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ case: JD(S) welcomes SIT investigation
The Hindu Bureau
Janata Dal (Secular) candidate in Hassan, Prajwal Revanna.
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Karnataka govt. announces SIT probe
The Hindu Bureau
The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at an election campaign meeting at Udayapura in Channarayapatna taluk.
Campaign Trail
Deve Gowda sweats it out for his grandson in Hassan
G T Sathish
Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, H. Vishwanath, MLC, former Minister H.D. Revanna, MLA A. Manju, and others campaigned for JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna at Ramanathapura in Arakalgud taluk on Thursday.
Lok Sabha Elections
Kumaraswamy campaigns for Prajwal Revanna in Arakalgud
The Hindu Bureau
Preetham Gowda
Lok Sabha Elections
Preetham Gowda campaigns for NDA candidate in Hassan
The Hindu Bureau
Shreyas Patel, Congress candidate
Lok Sabha Elections
Hassan Lok Sabha constituency: Emotions run high as grandsons of old rivals take on each other in this prestigious seat
G T Sathish

