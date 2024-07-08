The Supreme Court has commenced hearing on July 8 on more than 30 pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

The lawyers representing a petitioner started the submissions, saying that they were seeking the cancellation of the exam on grounds such as paper leak, OMR sheet manipulation, impersonation and cheating.

Also read: The allegations over NEET-UG 2024 | Explained

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is also hearing a separate plea of over 50 successful Gujarat-based NEET-UG candidates seeking a direction to restrain the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) from cancelling the controversy-ridden exam.

The CJI, questioning the NTA, said that the fact that sanctity of the exam is compromised is beyond question. However, before ordering a retest, the extent of the leak needs to be known. “We do not live in an ideal world where there is no leak. But a retest affects the lives of 23 lakh students,” he added.