GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

NEET-UG 2024 hearing LIVE updates: Cancellation of exam is the “extreme last resort”, says CJI

No doubt that sanctity of the NEET-UG 2024 exam has been compromised, need to determine extent of the leak before we order retest, says CJI

Updated - July 08, 2024 03:33 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 03:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi, on July 8 2024. The apex court has begun the hearing for a number of petitions regarding the alleged irregularities in the administration of NEET UG 2024 exams.

Students at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi, on July 8 2024. The apex court has begun the hearing for a number of petitions regarding the alleged irregularities in the administration of NEET UG 2024 exams. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court has commenced hearing on July 8 on more than 30 pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

The lawyers representing a petitioner started the submissions, saying that they were seeking the cancellation of the exam on grounds such as paper leak, OMR sheet manipulation, impersonation and cheating. 

Also read: The allegations over NEET-UG 2024 | Explained

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is also hearing a separate plea of over 50 successful Gujarat-based NEET-UG candidates seeking a direction to restrain the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) from cancelling the controversy-ridden exam.

The CJI, questioning the NTA, said that the fact that sanctity of the exam is compromised is beyond question. However, before ordering a retest, the extent of the leak needs to be known. “We do not live in an ideal world where there is no leak. But a retest affects the lives of 23 lakh students,” he added.

Follow live updates here:
  • July 08, 2024 15:29
    What kind of transport was arranged to take the prepared question papers to and fro from the printing press? CJI asks NTA

    The Chief Justice asks a series of questions to the NTA: 

    “When were the two questions booklets sent to these cities? How were they sent to these cities? Were they lodged in the SBI/Canara Bank lockers in each of these cities? Where are the question papers prepared?” 

    The NTA responds by saying that the question papers were prepared in Delhi by two groups of experts. 

    The CJI then asks when the question papers were prepared and what transport was arranged to take the question papers to and fro from the printing press.

    “Why we are asking is that if the time lag is very short between the leak and the exam, then the leak was limited. If the time lag is big between the leak and the exam, then there was time for the malaise to spread across the country”, the CJI adds. 

  • July 08, 2024 15:26
    Is the leak of the question paper an admitted fact?: CJI asks

    Addressing the contentions, CJI Chandrachud asks - “So we take it now that the leak of question paper is an admitted fact?” 

    In response, the petitioners point out that initial investigations show that lapses in putting in place protocol has led to the paper leak. 

    “What part of the Bihar Police investigation shows that the entire exam was hit by the malaise?”, the CJI asks. 

    The petitioners respond by saying that the Bihar police’s probe has shown that groups of students were asked to memorise the answers. “We have the video of the Telegram channel”, they add. 

  • July 08, 2024 15:22
    6 FIRs registered in Patna, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Jharkhand: Petitioners seek re-examination

    Seeking a re-examination, the petitioners argue that beneficiaries of the fraud cannot be identified and segregated from the untainted. They point out that the Bihar police have admitted that the NTA has failed to follow standard SOPs and that the fault is at a systemic level. 

    “ The NTA reply says it is still not sure whether the fraud was at a systemic level or individual one. Whether it is across the country or limited to two or three States”, the lawyer representing the petitioners say. 

    The Court is further apprised that 6 FIRs have been registered in Patna, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. 

  • July 08, 2024 15:17
    On the eve of the exam, a Telegram channel outed the questions and answers: Petitioners tell SC

    Petitioners apprise the Bench that the results of the NEET-UG exam were supposed to be out on the NTA website on June 14, but came out on June 4. 

    “On the eve of May 5, a Telegram channel outed the questions and answers. 67 candidates got perfect 720/720 scores. This was unprecedented”, the petitioners contend. 

  • July 08, 2024 15:12
    SC hearing pleas against the NEET UG 2024 result

    A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is hearing more than 35 petitions challenging the irregularities, paper leak and other issues in the NEET-UG examination held this year. 

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / entrance examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.