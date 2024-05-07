GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | Basanagouda Patil Yatnal asks Karnataka government to transfer case against Hassan MP to CBI

BJP MLA says that the exploitation would not have political implications

May 07, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA of Vijayapura

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA of Vijayapura | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR  

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has demanded that the government of Karnataka transfer the probe into sexual exploitation of women by Hassan MP to the CBI, as he suspects that the Special investigation Team (SIT) cannot do justice to the victims.

“The whistle-blower and BJP leader Devaraje Gowda has alleged that the SIT is forcing him to remove the name of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar from the case. This clearly shows that the SIT is full of officers who are puppets of Mr. Shivakumar. I do not believe the SIT,” he said.

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | The complete coverage

“I have been warning of a CD factory in Karnataka. My predictions are coming true now,” he said. He said that the exploitation would not have political implications. The clips were shot during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) alliance government (2018-19). “If there is any implication, then it should impact the Congress, and not us. All the 14 seats in northern Karnataka are BJP seats. We will retain all of them without any problem,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.