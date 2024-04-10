Preetham Gowda campaigns for NDA candidate in Hassan

April 10, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda campaigned for NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna in Hassan on Wednesday. He and his supporters visited houses in Vidya Nagar in the city and sought votes to ensure Narendra Modi was re-elected as PM for the third term.

As per the understanding between the BJP and the JD(S), Prajwal Revanna is the NDA candidate in Hassan. Preetham Gowda, who is also general secretary of the BJP’s state unit, had earlier skipped campaign meetings jointly held by both parties.

Mr. Gowda told the presspersons that he began his campaign in the constituency by visiting the residence of the local booth committee president, Darshan. “We will ensure the NDA candidate gets more of a lead in the Hassan Assembly constituency than in Holenarasipur, represented by former Minister H.D. Revanna, the father of JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna,” he said.

To a question, he said he received no instructions from the party’s senior leaders on his campaign in Hassan. “When the party makes an alliance decision, it is final. We have to obey the orders. There is no need for them to give any instructions,” he said.

Asked about his supporters campaigning for the Congress candidate, Mr. Gowda said there were more than 90,000 members of the BJP in Hassan. “Though there are more than 90,000 members enrolled in the BJP. I got fewer votes in the last Assembly elections. If some of them campaign for another candidate, we need not give them importance,” he said.

Interestingly, he did not take the name of the candidate – Prajwal Revanna, but referred to him as an NDA candidate.