The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged multiple instances of sexual abuse involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, has arrested three more people in the abduction case in which former Minister H. D. Revanna is the prime accused. Mr. Revanna is accused of abducting one of the victims of alleged sexual abuse to prevent her from testifying against him.

The arrested have been identified as Hebbalu Manu, Sujay, and Madhu. Sources in the SIT said the trio held the victim in captivity from April 29 to May 4, when she was rescued by the SIT. The trio moved the victim from one place to another during this period and held her, sources said. The SIT has now taken them into their custody. Their arrest and interrogation are crucial to piece together the sequence of events in the abduction case, sources said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Revanna’s bail plea came up for hearing at the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru, on Thursday. The arguments in the case were incomplete and the case has been adjourned till Monday. The judicial custody of Mr. Revanna ends on Tuesday. Till then he will continue to be lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison. On Thursday, Mr. Revanna’s counsel C.V. Nagesh completed his arguments in the case and Jayna Kothari, additional special public prosecutor for the SIT, began her arguments but could not complete them. So the case was adjourned till Monday.