GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Interpol issues Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal Revanna 

May 07, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna. File

Prajwal Revanna. File

Interpol issued on Tuesday (May 7) a Blue Corner Notice against “absconding” Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of multiple instances of sexual abuse.

Prajwal Revanna | Rise and fall

This will help the Special Investigation Team probing the case to locate Prajwal Revanna. He flew to Germany from Bengaluru on April 27 using his diplomatic passport. His whereabouts are currently not known, amid reports that he later flew to Dubai or Hungary.

The SIT had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation, the liaison authority with Interpol in India, to get Interpol to issue this notice three days ago. On Tuesday, it was issued to all 196 member countries of Interpol.

Why did the CBI request an Interpol ‘Blue Corner’ notice against Prajwal Revanna? | Explained

A Blue Corner Notice is issued to “collect additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities in relation to a criminal investigation”. This notice is different from a Red Corner Notice that is issued to “seek the location and arrest of persons wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence”.

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.