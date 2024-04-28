GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leader informed Vijayendra about video clips in December 2023

April 28, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda, who contested for Holenarasipur Assembly seat during the Assembly elections last year, had written to BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra in December 2023, informing him about the video clips related to Prajwal Revanna.

In his letter, which was released to the media recently, Mr. Devaraje Gowda opposed the BJP’s probable alliance with the JD(S) and stated that he was in possession of a pen drive consisting of 2,976 video clips allegedly shot by Mr. Prajwal Revanna and allegedly used to blackmail many women.

If Mr. Prajwal was fielded as a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, there were chances of using the videos as weapons to target him, the letter reportedly said. As a result, the BJP would also be in an embarrassing situation for having an alliance with the party of such people, it added.

He appealed to Mr. Vijayendra to bring this to the attention to party’s senior leaders at the national level and avoid an alliance with the JD(S). He also wrote that if the national leaders of the party wanted to verify the video documents, he was ready to show them.

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / Janata Dal - Secular

