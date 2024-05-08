May 08, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former minister H. D. Revanna, who was arrested for allegedly abducting a sex abuse victim of his son Prajwal Revanna, was remanded to seven days’ judicial custody on May 8.

His three-day police dustody ended on May 8. He was produced in the XVII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Judge Ravindrakumar B. Kattimani remanded him to seven days’ judicial custody.

Officials shifted the former minister to Parappana Agrahara Central jail.

His bail plea in the Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru was adjourned to May 9. Senior advocate C. V. Nagesh is appearing on behalf of the JD(S) MLA representing Holenarasipura.