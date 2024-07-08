Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city and surrounding areas on July 8 morning from 1 am to 7 am. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

Local train services on the Central Railway routes were severely hit while various roads in Mumbai were waterlogged after some areas recorded more than 300 mm rainfall overnight, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement issued in the morning said heavy rain is also expected on July 8.

Suburban services of the Central Railway were severely affected due to waterlogging of tracks on both the Main and Harbour corridors, authorities said.

The civic body’s disaster management department said suburban services on both the CR corridors resumed operation at 6.45 am.

The highest 315 rainfall in this period was recorded in Govandi area and 314 mm in Powai area, it said.

