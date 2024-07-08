GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai; train services affected

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

Updated - July 08, 2024 10:42 am IST

Published - July 08, 2024 10:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Water logging at Chunabhatti Station on Harbour Line in Mumbai on July 8, 2024.

Water logging at Chunabhatti Station on Harbour Line in Mumbai on July 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city and surrounding areas on July 8 morning from 1 am to 7 am. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

Local train services on the Central Railway routes were severely hit while various roads in Mumbai were waterlogged after some areas recorded more than 300 mm rainfall overnight, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement issued in the morning said heavy rain is also expected on July 8.

Also read:NDRF team rescues 49 people stranded due to heavy rain at resorts in Thane

Suburban services of the Central Railway were severely affected due to waterlogging of tracks on both the Main and Harbour corridors, authorities said.

The civic body’s disaster management department said suburban services on both the CR corridors resumed operation at 6.45 am.

The highest 315 rainfall in this period was recorded in Govandi area and 314 mm in Powai area, it said.

Follow live updates:

  • July 08, 2024 10:41
    A long walk for Maharashtra Ministers to Assembly

    Maharashtra’s Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Patil and his party colleague MLA Amol Mitkari were also stranded due to incessant rains. These two NCP MLAs were on their way to Mumbai to attend ongoing Assembly session. They got off on the railway tracks to cover the remaining journey.

  • July 08, 2024 10:32
    NDRF deploy teams to ‘avert’ flood-like situation

    Anticipating severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its teams after heavy rain was reported in several parts of the city. The Met Department has predicted light to moderate spell of rainfall likley over Mumbai during next 3 hours. 

    The teams have been deployed in Thane, Vasai ( Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg.NDRF said it has also deployed three regular teams at Andheri and one team at Nagpur.The action came to “avert any untoward incident and give an appropriate response in case of any flood-like situation. 

    “Meanwhile, Western Railway, in a statement, said that suburban trains are running up to 10 minutes late as water is above track level between Matunga Road and Dadar due to heavy rains.It said that high-capacity water pumps are being used to drain water away from the railway tracks. 

    Traffic was reported to have slowed down on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle following heavy rains.

  • July 08, 2024 10:29
    Diversion of BEST routes

    BESTroutes.jpg

  • July 08, 2024 10:22
    IMD forecasts moderate spell of rains in Mumbai

    According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the offshore trough along Gujarat north Kerala coast that has strengthened along the north Konkan coast around midnight, triggering heavy spells in Mumbai.

    The IMD also added that moderate spells of rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs in the next three hours and heavy rainfall at isolated placed in the next 24 hours.

  • July 08, 2024 10:16
    Western Railway's suburban trains running late

    Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban trains are running up to 10 mins late because water is above track level between Matunga Road and Dadar due to heavy rains.

    High capacity water pumps are being utilised to drain waters away from the railway tracks

  • July 08, 2024 10:13
    Train services affected

    Due to heavy rains and water logging between Bhandup and Nahur trains are being run by clamping and padlocking the points. Clamping completed at 06.45 am. 

    Train Services on Main line Down and Up Fast line between CSMT-Thane is suspended. However, Down and Up slow lines are running.

    Harbour line services are temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Chunnabhati. -- Snehal

  • July 08, 2024 10:11
    Visuals from Andheri Subway in Mumbai
  • July 08, 2024 09:53
    Schools, colleges shut for first session

    Navi Mumbai: A waterlogged railway station following heavy rainfall, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_07_2024_000167B)

    Local train services on the Central Railway routes were severely hit early Monday morning while various roads in Mumbai were waterlogged after some areas recorded more than 300 mm rainfall overnight, officials said. 

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement issued in the morning said heavy rain is also expected on Monday.

    It declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai municipal limits in order to avoid inconvenience to students.

    "The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the statement said.

    Suburban services of the Central Railway were severely affected due to waterlogging of tracks on both the Main and Harbour corridors, authorities said.

    The civic body’s disaster management department said suburban services on both the CR corridors resumed operation at 6.45 am.

    The BMC said some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm rainfall from 1 am to 7 am on Monday.

    The highest 315 rainfall in this period was recorded in Govandi area and 314 mm in Powai area, it said. -- PTI

  • July 08, 2024 09:52
    Mumbai records over 300mm rainfall in six-hour period; more rains expected

    Mumbairains1.jpg

    Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am on July 8. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

    A BMC official said, “Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the Mumbai (BMC area).”

    Mumbai records over 300mm rainfall in six-hour period; more rains expected

