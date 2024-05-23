GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport to ensure his return to India, CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi again

Besides cancelling the diplomatic passport, the Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to “take prompt and concerted actions to secure Mr. Prajwal’s return to India”

Updated - May 23, 2024 10:31 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 10:25 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) leader and Hassan MP. File picture.

Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) leader and Hassan MP. File picture. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna to ensure secure his return to India.

Mr. Revanna has been in Germany since April 27, and is allegedly involved in multiple sexual abuse cases.

In his second letter to Mr. Modi, the Chief Minister drew the attention of the Prime Minister to the case saying, “Mr. Revanna has been accused of committing a grave series of incidents”. Besides cancelling the diplomatic passport, the Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to “take prompt and concerted actions to secure Mr. Prajwal’s return to India”.

HDK advises Prajwal to shun his lawyers’ advice and return to co-operate with SIT probe

“It is shameful that Mr. Prajwal Revanna, MP of Hassan, who is also the candidate from the JD(S) in the constituency in the 2024 general elections and the grandson of former Prime Minister fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport bearing the number D1135500 shortly after news of his heinous action emerged and just few hours before the FIR was filed against him. He has abused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings,” Mr. Siddaramaiah wrote.

The Karnataka government has set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case.

“The accused Mr. Prajwal has managed to remain in hiding to this day despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice and two notices by the Investigating officer under section 41A CrPC. The FIR against Mr. Prajwal contains charges in the nature of rape, sexual assault disrobing women and forcibly video graphing sexual acts in order to threaten the victims” the Chief Minister said in the letter.

In the letter dated May 22, 2024, the Chief Minister said: “Therefore, I urge you kindly consider this matter with utmost seriousness take prompt and necessary actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of Mr Prajwal Revanna under section 10 (3)(h) of the Passport Act of 1967 or under any other relevant law and secure his return to the country in the interest of the public”.

Related Topics

Karnataka / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.