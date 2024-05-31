Prajwal Revanna lands in Bengaluru

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, landed in Bengaluru from Germany around 12.30 a.m. on Friday, after being away from the country for over a month.

He will now face the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up in connection with the alleged sexual abuse cases.

The 33-year-old grandson of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda flew down from Munich, Germany. He had left the country soon after polling in his constituency concluded on April 26 amid circulation of video clips on pen drives with explicit videos allegedly involving him.

The MP, incommunicado since then, had released a video message on Monday, saying he would appear before SIT on May 31.

Thursday saw a protest by civic society activists in Hassan demanding stringent action against the accused MP.