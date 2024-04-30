GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Women Congress members take out protest march against Prajwal Revanna in Hubballi

April 30, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Women staging a protest under the aegis of Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagar Mahila Congress in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Women staging a protest under the aegis of Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagar Mahila Congress in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Scores of women under the aegis of Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagar Mahila Congress took out a protest march in Hubballi on Tuesday condemning the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and seeking strict action against him.

The protesting women first gathered at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, staged a demonstration before proceeding towards B.R. Ambedkar’s statue near the Head Post Office.

Holding placards highlighting increased crimes against women by the BJP leaders and seeking answers from the BJP leaders about when they would take to the streets on the Prajwal Revanna case, the women covered the thoroughfares of the city.

The office-bearers of the women’s wing of the Congress, led by the president of the Hubballi Dharwad urban district unit Deepa Nagaraj Gouri among others, participated in the protest march.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinresh Gundu Rao, Chairman of Karnataka State Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya and other Congress leaders too took part in the agitation seeking answers from the BJP leaders on women safety.

The protestors sought stringent punishment to the Janata Dal(S) leader for the heinous act done misusing his power as Member of Parliament.

Janata Dal(S) and Congress workers clashing in Hubballi during a protest on Tuesday.

Janata Dal(S) and Congress workers clashing in Hubballi during a protest on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Clash

Meanwhile, in a related incident, Congress and Janata Dal(S) workers clashed in Hubballi during a protest by the Congress against Prajwal Revanna which ended up in workers from both parties manhandling each other.

The incident happened outside the convention hall where the Janata Dal(S) meeting was scheduled, when the Congress workers came to protest. As they raised slogans, a few leaders took exception and an altercation ensued.

The Janata Dal(S) workers charged menacingly towards the Congress workers and manhandled them. The police had a tough time preventing them and soon, they took away some of the Congress leaders and workers as a precautionary measure.

The situation returned to normal with the arrival of senior police officials.

