April 29, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former minister H.D. Revanna said his son Prajwal Revanna was travelling but would return whenever required by the SIT, set up by the government of Karnataka to investigate allegations of sexual harassment.

Speaking to mediapersons at Holenarasipur on April 29, Mr. Revanna said, “Prajwal Revanna had no knowledge of the case or the formation of the SIT. He will come when he is required for the investigation.”

He refused to respond to the case against him. “An SIT has been constituted. I do not want to comment. They are in power. They can do anything. Let them investigate,” he said.

The MLA of Holenarasipur said he would face the case legally.

Holenarasipur Town police have booked a case against H.D. Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna based on a complaint filed by a woman who accused the the duo of sexual harassment.