Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | MLA H.D. Revanna says his MP-son will come back whenever required by SIT in Karnataka

The Holenarasipur MLA refused to say anything regarding the case of sexual harassment against him

April 29, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani after casting their vote in the Lok Sabha elections, on April 26, 2024.

Former minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani after casting their vote in the Lok Sabha elections, on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Former minister H.D. Revanna said his son Prajwal Revanna was travelling but would return whenever required by the SIT, set up by the government of Karnataka to investigate allegations of sexual harassment.

Speaking to mediapersons at Holenarasipur on April 29, Mr. Revanna said, “Prajwal Revanna had no knowledge of the case or the formation of the SIT. He will come when he is required for the investigation.”

He refused to respond to the case against him. “An SIT has been constituted. I do not want to comment. They are in power. They can do anything. Let them investigate,” he said.

The MLA of Holenarasipur said he would face the case legally. 

Holenarasipur Town police have booked a case against H.D. Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna based on a complaint filed by a woman who accused the the duo of sexual harassment.

Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’

