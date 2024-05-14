GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT conducts searches at several places in Hassan

The places belong to people said to be close associates of former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda

Published - May 14, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The police of the Special Investigation Team, investigating the sexual abuse cases against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, on Tuesday, May 14, conducted searches at several places in Hassan, belonged to people said to be close associates of former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda.

The police raided Quality Bar, which belonged to Sharath and Krishna Hotel, owned by family members of Kiran. The searches were conducted at a residence on Vallabhabai Road, belonged to Punith. Sharath, Kiran and Punith have identified themselves with former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda for a long time.

They were allegedly involved in the circulation of objectionable content related to JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, through pen drives and messaging applications, ahead of polling in the Lok Sabha elections.

Poornachandra Tejaswi, an election agent of JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna, had filed a complaint with CEN Police Station in Hassan alleging the circulation of objectionable content to defame Prajwal Revanna ahead of the elections. He had named Naveen Gowda and others as accused in the complaint.

