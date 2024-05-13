GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prajwal Revanna case: FSL team inspects houses at Hassan and Holeanrasipur

Published - May 13, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Following complaints of rape and sexual harassment against JD(S) Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, a team of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the official quarters in Hassan. Revanna’s residence at Holenarasipur, on Monday.

Prajwal Revanna had been accused of sexually harassing women at the official quarters in Hassan and his residence at Hassan.

The team visited the quarters at Hassan, which was allotted to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and examined the crime spot. The process went on for a couple of hours. Later, the team left for Holenarasipur, where they conducted examinations at H.D. Revanna’s place.

Earlier, the police of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the cases of sexual assault against Prajwal Revanna, conducted mahajar at these places.

