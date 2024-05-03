GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: What is a media gag order? | Explained

Watch | Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: What is a media gag order? | Explained

What have courts previously said about their legality?

May 03, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Aaratrika Bhaumik

A political storm has hit the ongoing Lok Sabha elections ahead of the third phase of polling. The Karnataka government on April 27 constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after hundreds of sex videos featuring multiple women allegedly recorded by Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna on his cellphone came to light.

Revanna is also the NDA candidate from Hassan in the Lok Sabha elections and the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. 

On May 2, the Karnataka police booked the Hassan MP on rape charges and issued a lookout circular against the “absconding” MP a day after he failed to appear before the SIT that is probing his alleged sexual crimes. His father and former Minister H.D. Revanna, who also skipped the SIT summons on Thursday, approached the special court seeking anticipatory bail.

The lookout circular attains significance as Prajwal Revanna is currently not in the country and is said to have flown to Europe on the morning of April 27 – hours before the State government decided to constitute the SIT to probe the sexual abuse allegations.

Central to this case is a suit moved by Prajwal Revanna himself before a Bengaluru civil court in June last year, seeking a gag order against  86 media outlets and three private persons to halt the spread of what he claimed to be “fake news” and doctored videos. He was granted an injunction by the court on June 2 last year citing the threat posed by further dissemination of these allegedly “morphed” photos and videos.

So what exactly are media gag orders and what have courts previously said about their legality?

Presentation: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Production: Richard Kujur

Related Topics

court administration / The Hindu Explains

Collection - 33 stories

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations of sexual abuse
‘Prajwal Revanna threatened to kill me and my husband’: Political worker claims she was raped in official quarters of Hassan MP
The Hindu Bureau
Watch | Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: What is a media gag order? | Explained
Aaratrika Bhaumik
You're in this story
Watch | Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: all you need to know
S Bageshree,Nalme Nachiyar
JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna. The complainant alleged that his mother was kidnapped on the instructions of H.D. Revanna.
Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case
H. D. Revanna booked for kidnap of former maid who was allegedly raped by his son Prajwal
The Hindu Bureau
The Karnataka police booked Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on rape charges on Thursday.
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape; lookout circular issued against him
The Hindu Bureau
NSUI members hold a poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna during a protest against his involvement in the alleged sexual abuse case, in Bengaluru, on April 30, 2024.
Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany on diplomatic passport, no political clearance was sought: MEA
PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at public meeting in Raichur on Thursday.
Apologise to the nation for campaigning for a ‘mass rapist’, Rahul tells Modi
The Hindu Bureau
Congress supporters protest in Bengaluru on May 2, 2024 seeking action against Prajwal Revanna. Photo: Special Arrangement
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape; lookout circular issued
The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna
Prajwal Revanna seeks 7 days to appear before SIT
The Hindu Bureau
Parents of Neha Hiremath met Union Minister for Home Amit Shah in Hubballi on Wednesday. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present.
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Who allowed him to leave the country? Shah and Congress leaders point fingers at each other
The Hindu Bureau
Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is the candidate of the JD(S)-BJP alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha elections 2024
Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case | Hassan MP seeks 7 days to appear before SIT in Karnataka
The Hindu Bureau
Women staging a protest under the aegis of Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagar Mahila Congress in Hubballi on Tuesday.
Women Congress members take out protest march against Prajwal Revanna in Hubballi
The Hindu Bureau
AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference in Hubballi on April 30, 2024.
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Congress says PM Modi’s silence shows he is ‘not only a coward but also shameless’
The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna
JD (S) suspends Prajwal Revanna
The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Aam Aadmi Party stage a protest against Prajwal Revanna at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on April 30, 2024.
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | SIT summons H.D. Revanna, Prajwal
The Hindu Bureau
National Students’ Union of India supporters along with students of Maharani College staging a protest against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in a sex scandal, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Will JD(S) votes shift to Congress in pockets of North Karnataka constituencies?
Nagesh Prabhu
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has said that Prajwal Revanna was fielded as the alliance candidate even when his leaders knew about the controversy surrounding him.
Prajwal Revanna given ticket for elections though BJP-JD(S) knew about scandal, says Congress
The Hindu Bureau
The core committee of the Janata Dal (Secular) is meeting in Hubballi on April 30, 2024. The party announced the suspension of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and the nephew of former Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. Prajwal Revanna is facing allegations of sexual exploitation of several women.
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | JD(S) suspends Hassan MP over allegations
The Hindu Bureau
Karthik, who worked as a driver for Prajwal Revanna’s family for over 15 years, has said that he will submit video proof to the SIT in the sex scandal case against the father-son duo.
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Former driver of family releases video statement, says he will submit video documents of case to SIT
The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah slams Karnataka government for its failure to act in the Revanna sexual exploitation case
The Hindu Bureau
Former minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani after casting their vote in the Lok Sabha elections, on April 26, 2024.
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | MLA H.D. Revanna says his MP-son will come back whenever required by SIT in Karnataka
The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a campaign rally in Mysuru with JD(S) supremo and former PM H.D. Devegowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna on April 14, 2024.
Will PM Modi remain silent?: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over ‘sex scandal’
PTI
Former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda (seated) with elder son H.D. Revanna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, younger son H.D. Kumaraswamy, and grandson Prajwal Revanna who is the MP in Hassan.
Analysis
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | For embattled JD(S), allegation makes the divide in family stark
Sharath Srivatsa
Prajwal Revanna is the JD(S) candidate for Hassan and also the sitting MP. He is the nephew of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy.
Lok Sabha elections 2024
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Embarrassment to entire society, not just family, says H.D. Kumaraswamy
The Hindu Bureau
Congress supporters protesting against alleged sex scandal of Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna, in Bengaluru.
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ case | BJP leader informed Vijayendra about video clips in December 2023
The Hindu Bureau
Congress supporters protesting against alleged sex scandal of Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna, in Bengaluru on April 28, 2024.
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ case | Deve Gowda’s grandson booked sexual harassment, SIT formed
The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna
Revanna, Prajwal booked for sexual harassment; case transferred to SIT
The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna/
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ case: JD(S) welcomes SIT investigation
The Hindu Bureau
Janata Dal (Secular) candidate in Hassan, Prajwal Revanna.
Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Karnataka govt. announces SIT probe
The Hindu Bureau
The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at an election campaign meeting at Udayapura in Channarayapatna taluk.
Campaign Trail
Deve Gowda sweats it out for his grandson in Hassan
G T Sathish
Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, H. Vishwanath, MLC, former Minister H.D. Revanna, MLA A. Manju, and others campaigned for JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna at Ramanathapura in Arakalgud taluk on Thursday.
Kumaraswamy campaigns for Prajwal Revanna in Arakalgud
The Hindu Bureau
Preetham Gowda
Preetham Gowda campaigns for NDA candidate in Hassan
The Hindu Bureau
Shreyas Patel, Congress candidate
Hassan Lok Sabha constituency: Emotions run high as grandsons of old rivals take on each other in this prestigious seat
G T Sathish

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.