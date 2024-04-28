Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ case: JD(S) welcomes SIT investigation

April 28, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged sex scandal involving Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna, the regional party on Sunday, April 28, welcomed the government’s decision. With the pressure now on the party to take action, senior leaders are expected to decide on the possibility of action against the MP, who is also the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda.

“If there is any wrong-doing, action should be taken. We welcome the investigation by the government. We are open to any kind of investigation,” JD(S) core committee chairman and senior party leader G.T. Devegowda told presspersons here on Sunday. When his reaction was sought on Congress workers accusing that there are attempts to close this case, he said, “The investigation agencies such as CID and SIT are with you. The government is with you and the laws are with you.”

Asked if the family or the party was not aware of the videos before the ticket was given, he claimed, “Neither the family nor the party knew about it.” Asked why Mr. Prajwal had sought court’s injunction last year against airing of videos pertaining to him, Mr. Gowda skirted around the question. Pertaining to demands for action against the MP by the party, Mr. Gowda said, “We respect women. There is a high command in the party. We will discuss the issue in the party forum and decide on the action.”

HDK reacts

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said, “There is no question of forgiving any mistake. Uppu thindavanu neeru kudiyabeku (whoever has consumed salt, will have to drink water),“ he said.

Commenting on rumours that Mr. Prajwal had left the country, the former Chief Minister said, “This issue is not connected to me. The SIT has been set up to investigate the matter. It is their responsibility to bring him back if he has gone abroad. I cannot answer those questions.”