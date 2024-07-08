GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 | What to expect on July 10

Samsung is expected to share updates around AI features and foldable devices at the event in Paris

Published - July 08, 2024 10:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
In a short video teaser released earlier, Samsung made references to the Eiffel Tower, its AI logo, and folding shapes [File]

In a short video teaser released earlier, Samsung made references to the Eiffel Tower, its AI logo, and folding shapes [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Samsung is expected to share major updates around AI and its foldable devices during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris. The event can be viewed via livestream on the Samsung.com website or the company’s YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST.

“Get ready for a world of possibilities as we enter a new phase of mobile AI,” Samsung said in a release, referencing a “new frontier of Galaxy AI.”

In a short video teaser released earlier, Samsung made references to the Eiffel Tower, its AI logo, and folding shapes. Users are naturally expecting updates relating to Samsung’s AI system and its integration in devices, apart from updates surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6.

Will Samsung launch a new Galaxy device?

Watchers are looking for more information on the previously introduced but not yet to be launched Samsung Galaxy Ring. Also, there are expectations that the Korean handset maker will make announcements about the Watch 7 and Watch Ultra. New earbuds could also be on the agenda.

Samsung India research unit adds Hindi to Galaxy AI, ramps up tech for rest

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Users can pre-reserve the next Galaxy Device, per Samsung’s website, as well as register to win prizes. Generative AI is expected to be a major area of focus when it comes to the latest announcements.

Is the pre-reserve price refundable?

Samsung has confirmed that the ₹1,999 pre-reserve price will be refunded to the original source of payment after the pre-booking period is over.

